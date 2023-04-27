Volker Peretz, the United Nations Special Envoy to Sudan, announced today, Thursday, that talks are underway to extend the ceasefire for another 72 hours.

The cease-fire, currently in effect, expires this evening.

Peretz told the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) that the Sudanese forces agreed to hold negotiations in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

The UN envoy, who continues to work from the Sudanese capital, expressed confidence that the RSF would participate in the negotiations.

And correspondents in Khartoum said that sporadic gunfire is still being heard in the city.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development in East Africa, IGAD, based in Djibouti, prepared an initiative to extend the armistice and start negotiations between the two parties.

Workneh Gebeho, Executive Secretary of IGAD, said today that he is “confident that the efforts of the organization and the international community and continuous dedication will help reduce the intensity of escalation.”