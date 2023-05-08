And the Saudi Foreign Ministry statement, on Monday, stated: “Saudi Arabia and the United States urged the two parties to engage seriously in the talks in order to achieve the following goals:

An effective cease-fire.

Work to facilitate the arrival of emergency humanitarian aid.

Restoring basic services and setting a timetable for expanded negotiations to reach a permanent cessation of hostilities.

The two parties have begun to review a declaration of commitment to protect civilians and to facilitate and respect humanitarian action in Sudan.

The two sides also began discussing the security measures they should take in order to facilitate the arrival of urgent humanitarian aid.

and restoring essential services in accordance with the Declaration of Principles.

Saudi Arabia and the United States welcomed the parties’ commitment to a constructive approach based on mutual respect, and urged both sides to respect the existing ceasefire and refrain from any provocative actions on the ground to maintain a positive atmosphere for the preliminary talks.

The Sudanese talks will continue for days until an effective ceasefire is reached.