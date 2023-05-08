And the Saudi Foreign Ministry statement, on Monday, stated: “Saudi Arabia and the United States urged the two parties to engage seriously in the talks in order to achieve the following goals:
- An effective cease-fire.
- Work to facilitate the arrival of emergency humanitarian aid.
- Restoring basic services and setting a timetable for expanded negotiations to reach a permanent cessation of hostilities.
- The two parties have begun to review a declaration of commitment to protect civilians and to facilitate and respect humanitarian action in Sudan.
- The two sides also began discussing the security measures they should take in order to facilitate the arrival of urgent humanitarian aid.
- and restoring essential services in accordance with the Declaration of Principles.
- Saudi Arabia and the United States welcomed the parties’ commitment to a constructive approach based on mutual respect, and urged both sides to respect the existing ceasefire and refrain from any provocative actions on the ground to maintain a positive atmosphere for the preliminary talks.
- The Sudanese talks will continue for days until an effective ceasefire is reached.
