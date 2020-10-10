Trilateral talks between the foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on the issue of the conflict settlement in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic ended in Moscow. It is reported by RIA News…

It is noted that the negotiations were held in a completely closed format. Before the start of the meeting, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov refused even opening statements.

In total, the negotiations took more than ten hours.

It is also reported that Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on a ceasefire from 12:00 on October 10 and agreed to begin an exchange of prisoners and killed after the ceasefire came into force.

Armed clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh began on September 27. The parties accused each other of escalating the conflict. Azerbaijan stated that it occupied seven villages that were under the control of the enemy. Armenia denies this information. At the same time, the president of the unrecognized NKR Arayik Harutyunyan confirmed the loss of part of the positions in the Talysh region and in the southern direction.