The meeting was attended by Thomas West, US Special Representative for Afghanistan, and Brian Nelson, Treasury Under-Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting was held on Wednesday as Afghanistan suffers from a very dire economic situation since the fall of the central government, which was backed by the international community.

When the Afghan government was dissolved in August after the Taliban took control, and top officials, including the president and central bank governor, fled the country, more than $7 billion in central bank assets were left at the US Federal Bank in New York.

Because it is no longer clear who is authorized to access those funds, or who has the legal authority to do so, the Federal Reserve has made the funds unavailable for withdrawal.

The Taliban immediately demanded the right to the money, but a group of relatives of 9/11 victims, one of several that won default rulings against the group in lawsuits, sought to seize control of that debt.

With Afghanistan’s economy on the brink of collapse, and the country sliding to the brink of mass starvation, which could trigger massive waves of refugees, the debate has sparked about massive spending on humanitarian relief.

Earlier this year, the White House National Security Council led months of deliberations on Afghan Central Bank funds, involving senior officials from departments including Justice, State and Treasury.

The money owned by the Central Bank of Afghanistan, known as Bank Da Afghanistan, includes assets such as currencies, bonds and gold.