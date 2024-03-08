Kyiv (agencies)

Senior Ukrainian politicians and officials called for support for the Ukrainian peace plan, during a meeting with Chinese special envoy Li Hui. The peace plan proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calls for the complete withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory.

Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office in Ukraine, said yesterday that Kiev officials met before the planned peace summit in Switzerland. No date has been set for the summit, which is expected to be held in the spring. Russia criticized the peace formula proposed by Zelensky, describing it as “unrealistic.”