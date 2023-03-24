Today, Thursday, the Al-Ekhbariya TV channel quoted an official at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying that the Kingdom is in talks with Syria regarding the resumption of consular services between the two countries.
The channel, in a tweet on its Twitter account, quoted the official as saying, “Within the framework of the Kingdom’s keenness to facilitate the provision of necessary consular services to the two peoples, a search is underway between officials in the Kingdom and their counterparts in Syria about resuming the provision of consular services.”
#Talks #Saudi #Arabia #Syria #resume #consular #services
