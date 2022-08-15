Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday discussed the security of the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which has been targeted by bombings.
“Sergei Shoigu held telephone negotiations with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, on the conditions for the safe operation of the Zaporizhia nuclear plant,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Russian forces took control of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, in early March, at the beginning of the Russian attack on Ukraine.
Since the end of July, multiple bombings have targeted the site, and the two sides have exchanged accusations about it. Fears of a nuclear catastrophe were also raised, which prompted the UN Security Council to hold a meeting last Thursday.
#Talks #Russia #United #Nations #largest #nuclear #plant #Europe
Leave a Reply