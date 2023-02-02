President Joe Biden and the new Republican holder of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, had a “good conversation” on Wednesday (1st) about the debt ceiling of the United States, but did not reach an agreement to avoid what would be a catastrophic default for the world’s largest economy.

“The president and I are trying to find a way to work together,” Republican Kevin McCarthy told reporters after the hour-long meeting at the White House. “I think at the end of the day we will be able to find some common ground.”

But, in the current scenario, although there has been a “good conversation”, “there are no agreements, there are no promises, except to continue this conversation”, he warned.

The White House also celebrated in a statement the “frank and direct” dialogue between Biden and McCarthy, who “agreed to continue the conversation”.

– Default –

At stake: the stability of the world’s largest economy.

Republicans are threatening to block raising the country’s credit limit if Democrats do not accept future drastic budget cuts sooner. The White House, in turn, accuses the Republicans of holding the economy “hostage”.

Failure to raise the debt ceiling by June, Treasury claims, would force the United States into a $21.4 trillion default, the first in its history. The government would be unable to honor payments, the national reputation would be damaged, and investors would likely panic.

The public debt ceiling is the maximum level established by Congress for government debt. It currently stands at 31.281 trillion dollars.

The value encompasses both long-term borrowing, including Treasury bills, and short-term borrowing, which governments normally use to operate. They allow, for example, to pay pensions and social assistance.

If the country hits that ceiling, at a certain point it would not be able to issue more debt and therefore get funds to run the government and even honor its liabilities.

There would be no automatic default, because the government must prioritize paying its debts over all other spending. But if the situation persists, it is a moratorium scenario that can happen.

– Recurring problem –

things could be very different.

Biden is halfway through his term and could run for re-election next year. And the Republicans, who just took control of the House, want to demonstrate their power.

For Republicans, it’s an opportunity to force Democrats to roll back their big spending plans voted on in the Biden administration when Democrats controlled the Legislature.

While McCarthy tends to be flexible, his power in Congress depends on far-right Republicans, who tend to play hardball, despite the financial complications that can result from that stance.

The White House argues that it will not allow the debt ceiling to be part of negotiations on future public spending because that $31 trillion has already been agreed upon by Congress.

– Headaches –

There could, however, be room to negotiate changes in future budgets.

McCarthy said he will try to block “unbridled spending”, but the subject is difficult to approach in practice.

It is a headache for parties to decide where to make significant cuts, unless they choose to reduce budgets for Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid or other federally subsidized health care programs that are often politically untouchable.

McCarthy was challenged to release a draft budget, in a memo penned by senior Biden aides, who said the White House would release its bill on March 9.