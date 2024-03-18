Abu Dhabi (dpa)

Informed sources said that the American electronics giant Apple is in talks to use Google’s Gemini artificial intelligence conversation platform in iPhone phones, paving the way for a huge agreement that could reshape the world’s artificial intelligence technology industry. Bloomberg News Agency quoted sources as saying that the two companies are conducting active negotiations that will allow Apple to use generative artificial intelligence language models to operate some of the new features that will be added to iPhone programs during the current year.

According to the sources, Apple recently held discussions with the artificial intelligence company OpenAI, owned by Microsoft Group, regarding the possibility of using OpenAI tools on Apple devices.

Bloomberg reported that if Apple and Google reach an agreement, a research partnership will be established between the two companies. For years, Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Group, has paid billions of dollars annually to make the Google search engine the default option on Apple's Safari web browser used on its devices such as the iPhone and iPad.

The sources said that Apple and Google have not yet reached an agreement on the terms or description of the cooperation agreement in the field of artificial intelligence, nor how to implement it.

Any agreement would provide a major boost to the Gemini artificial intelligence platform by making it available to billions of potential users at the same time. It represents a signal that Apple will not continue its efforts to develop its own artificial intelligence platform as some hope, while threatening to raise more concerns about protecting competition and antitrust. From the cooperation between the two giant companies. It is noteworthy that Apple is preparing a set of new capabilities as part of the new version of the iOS 18 operating system based on its own artificial intelligence models. But these improvements will focus on features that work directly on Apple devices and do not require cloud computing services, so Apple is seeking to find a partner that will undertake the large tasks of generative artificial intelligence, such as creating images and writing texts based on simple commands from the user.