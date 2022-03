The advances made on Tuesday could be enough to open a path for a meeting between the presidents, once approved at the ministerial level.| Photo: EFE / EPA / SERGEI GUNEYEV / SERGEY DOLZHENKO

O government of turkey hopes that the advances in the negotiations on Tuesday (29) between the delegations of Ukraine and Russiawhich took place in Istanbul, pave the way for a meeting between the respective presidents, Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.

“We can say that the two sides got closer. They made significant progress today. Now, the foreign ministers of both countries will meet and, soon, a meeting of the leaders is planned”, indicated the Turkish Chancellor Mevlüt Çavusogluin an interview with the local television station TRT.

After the meeting, the members of the Ukrainian and Russian delegations indicated to the press that the advances made on Tuesday could be enough to open a way for a meeting between the presidents, once approved at the ministerial level.

According to the Ukrainian delegation, Kiev would formally renounce the search for entry into NATO, provided it receives written security guarantees from a group of ten countries, including the five members of the UN Security Council.