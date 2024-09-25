THE improper comments against the Mandarin leadership they remain a sensitive topic even if done in a private chat.

Zhu Hengpeng, a leading economist at one of China’s top think tanks, has come under investigation and has been arrested and removed from his posts for criticizing President Xi Jinping’s management of the country’s economy.

The investigation into Zhu, who For the past ten years he has been the number two at the Institute of Economics at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (state-controlled Cass) and also deputy secretary of the Communist Party of the facility, came as the CCP has stepped up efforts to widely eliminate negative comments about the health of China’s economy.

Zhu, who turns 55 this month, was arrested in the spring after making highly critical remarks in a private chat on the Mandarin messaging app WeChat.based on what reconstructed by the Wall Street Journal based on information from people familiar with the matter. His remarks included comments about China’s struggling economy, targeting Xi’s policies. Zhu’s name, meanwhile, has disappeared from the staff list of a think tank at Beijing’s prestigious Tsinghua University.

While the economist’s last known public appearance was in late Aprilat a senior care industry conference organized by financial magazine Caixin. On the occasion, he suggested that China could plug funding gaps in its increasingly burdened pension systemmaking young Chinese pay for their parents’ pensions and issuing more government bonds, as long as people maintain confidence in the economy, according to the account that was given by Caixin itself.

All remarks that fueled debate on social mediawhere some users objected that the proposed idea would increase the burden on younger generations, already crushed by the rising cost of living and poor job prospects. Zhu, according to his reconstructed agenda, was supposed to speak at the May 25 conference of the Center for Industrial Development and Environmental Governance (CIDEG) of Tsinghua University..

However, according to the WSJ, the economist was not listed as a speaker or a participant. And his name disappeared from the list of participants, while another academic took his place.