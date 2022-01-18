Home page politics

The list of problems is long: in the middle of the Ukraine conflict, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with her counterpart Sergey Lavrov. A baptism of fire for the Greens.

Berlin/Moscow – Sergei Lavrov and Vladimir Putin. Two names that have aroused respect and awe on the international stage for years, and the one on the Foreign Minister’s first visit to Russia Annalena Bärbock* could have turned into a real baptism of fire. But on her first state visit, the Green politician cut a good figure, clearly explained her positions and remained true to her previous Russia policy: hard line against Moscow and clear words against Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin. After the Green politician fell victim to Russian hacker attacks* during the 2021 federal election campaign, the trip to Moscow was her most difficult task to date.

Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs: Annalena Bärbock Born: December 15, 1980 (age 41), Hanover Spouse: Daniel Holefleisch (married 2007) Political party: Alliance 90 / The Greens

With the 71-year-old Lavrov, Baerbock faced a crisis-tested chief diplomat, whom other foreign ministers have already found their teeth to break in the past. Lavrov has been in charge of Russia’s foreign policy for almost 18 years, making him the longest-serving foreign minister in Europe. The starting point for Baerbock’s first visit to Russia* as Foreign Minister could not have been worse: Relations between Berlin and Moscow have been at a low point for a long time due to various points of conflict.

Annalena Baerbock: Ukraine conflict and Nord Stream 2 – Foreign Minister on difficult talks in Russia

The impending escalation of the Ukraine conflict* and the Debate on Nord Stream 2* have been determining political events in Europe for weeks and are also casting their shadows overseas. In the United States, a motion calling for stronger sanctions against Russia and the gas pipeline project recently failed in the US Senate. Baerbock, a self-confessed transatlantic, recently confirmed cooperation with the USA during her visit to Washington and announced tougher action against Russia.

Baerbock in Kiev: The Greens are in favor of a diplomatic path

Last Monday struck Foreign Minister Baerbock during talks in Kiev* conciliatory tones and in turn spoke out strongly for a diplomatic path in the Ukraine crisis. Germany will support a solution to the conflict with Russia and is ready for dialogue between the conflicting parties. In Russia, on the other hand, strength is what counts – and tact.

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was received in Moscow by her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. © Uncredited/Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service/AP/dpa

State visits to the Kremlin leadership have a long tradition for German politicians – as do small taunts from the Russians. Unforgettable is Merkel’s appearance alongside President Vladimir Putin, when he placed his big dog next to the former Chancellor of Germany in 2007 – although she is known to be afraid of the larger representatives of the four-legged friends. Despite personal discomfort: Angela Merkel* proved her willpower at that moment and became her wife.

Baerbock promotes the Normandy process to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Germany’s dealings with Russia under Merkel were also noticed internationally, and journalists around the world praised Merkel’s always good instincts in Russia policy. Now Baerbock has shown a similarly confident demeanor in the Russian lion’s den* when she appeared with Sergey Lavrov and in her statement made clear the need for peaceful solutions. “Now it is important to breathe life into the Normandy process again,” said Baerbock. Berlin and Paris would act as mediators. “We are ready for a serious dialogue about mutual agreements and steps that will bring more security to everyone in Europe,” said the German Foreign Minister, referring to the security guarantees demanded by Russia.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock: The Greens are promoting a European Friendship Order

“Germany has a fundamental interest in maintaining the European peace order, in which the same and binding rules apply to everyone and on which everyone can rely,” said Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens). “There will be no security in our house of Europe if there are no common rules.” At first glance, the foreign ministers of Germany and Russia appear to have been polite – at least that’s what the joint pictures from Moscow conveyed.

But in the talks behind closed doors, it will most likely have been much frostier. The fronts and political positions are currently too hardened. This impression could at least be gained from the ministers’ joint press statement. No political confidentiality, but continued polite distance. And even at the end there was no handshake for the cameras.

German-Russian relationship strained for years

The reasons for the cool distance are not unknown: after the murder of a Georgian in Berlin’s Tiergarten in August 2019, a court convicted a Russian and accused the Kremlin of “state terrorism”. The reaction followed promptly and the German-Russian relationship is strained: both countries expelled each other’s diplomats. In addition to hacker attacks that are presumably attributed to Russia, the attack on Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny and the broadcast stop for the German branch of the state broadcaster RT also strained the relationship and created a strained starting point for Baerbock and Lavrov.

But one thing is clear: Even if that Relations between Russia and Germany* is at a low ebb, both nations know they can’t do without the other. During the first meeting of foreign ministers, Lavrov stressed that there was no alternative to good relations between Moscow and Berlin. Russia would like more constructive relations with Germany – on an equal footing and taking into account their respective interests. The German Foreign Minister also affirmed the importance of good Russian-German relations. *kreiszeitung.de and merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.