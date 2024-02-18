Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/18/2024 – 19:29

A group of more than 40 federal deputies supporting former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will file a request for impeachment against president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, following the speech of the head of the Executive Branch this Sunday, 18. Lula compared the war to Israel against Palestine to the Holocaust.

The deputies cite a section of the law that substantiates the crimes of responsibility to justify the request. The text says that it is a crime to “commit an act of hostility against a foreign nation, exposing the Republic to the danger of war, or compromising its neutrality”.

Parliamentarians say that Lula's statement is “unjustifiable, frivolous and absurd”. “It is an affront to the Jews, to the descendants of the horror of Nazism and something that only encourages the growth of anti-Semitism in Brazil”, says the text.

In Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Lula said that there is no other parallel to what is happening in Gaza other than what was done during Nazi Germany, during the Second World War. “What is happening in Gaza did not happen at any other historical moment, only when Hitler decided to kill the Jews,” said Lula.

“You cannot compare the incomparable. Nothing compares to the greatest tragedy of humanity, which was the Holocaust and which killed 6 million Jews, as well as several minorities”, said Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), one of the signatories.

For Electoral Law specialist Alberto Rollo, something beyond Lula's speech is needed to constitute the crime of responsibility. “I understand that to characterize the type of law there has to be more than speech or opinion. We would have to send weapons, soldiers, help to maintain the conflict”, he states. “I understand that compromising neutrality is effectively engaging on one side. For now it was just speech.”

This was not the only reaction that came from Congress. In the Senate, the Brazil-Israel parliamentary group of the House condemned and classified Lula's statement as “biased and dishonest”.

The president of Israel, Binyamin Netanyahu, and Jewish entities in Brazil, such as the Israeli Confederation of Brazil (Conib), also condemned the speech.

“The words of the President of Brazil are shameful and serious. They are about trivializing the Holocaust and trying to hurt the Jewish people and the Israeli right to defend themselves,” said Netanyahu on his profile on X, Twitter’s new name.