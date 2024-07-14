Home page politics

From: Sandra Katherine

Press Split

Negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of further hostages are to continue next week.

Gaza/Doha – Following the Israeli attack on a refugee camp in the south of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas There is apparently disagreement about how to proceed. While a high-ranking Hamas spokesman has already announced a renewed halt to negotiations with Israel, other quarters are denying this.

What is certain is that dozens of people were killed and injured in an Israeli attack on Saturday that targeted Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif. The unconfirmed figures from Hamas speak of 92 dead and around 300 injured, who were said to be “unarmed civilians”. Deif was unharmed, according to the radical Islamist Palestinian organization. According to Israeli sources, however, another high-ranking Hamas leader, Rafa Salama, was among the victims.

In an Israeli attack on the Al-Mawasi refugee camp in the south of the Gaza Strip, 92 people were killed and 300 others injured. © Bashar Taleb/AFP

Negotiations on war in Israel: Hamas accuses Netanyahu of “heinous massacres”

One of the first reactions to the attack was made on Saturday by Hamas Politburo spokesman Ismail Haniya, who accused Israel’s President Benjamin Netanyahu accused of arranging a ceasefire in Gaza Strip through “heinous massacres” by the Israeli army. On Sunday, Haniyah made a statement saying that the negotiations would be broken off “due to Israel’s lack of seriousness” and the “massacres of unarmed civilians,” as the AFP news agency reported.

The ongoing negotiations, which have been progressing more or less actively for months, are about exchanging what are estimated to be up to 120 surviving hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons. Further ceasefires in the Gaza war are also being discussed. The talks were only resumed this week under the leadership of the USA, Qatar and Egypt.

Possible ceasefire in the war in Israel: Hamas denies termination of negotiations for now

However, as the German Press Agency now reports, Haniya’s statement does not seem to have the support of all high-ranking Hamas representatives. A representative of the political wing of the Palestinian organization denied the halt to negotiations on Hamas’ Telegram channel just a short time later and stated that this decision had not yet been made.

According to recent Israeli media reports, the head of Israel’s foreign intelligence service Mossad, Daniel Barnea, plans to travel to the Qatari capital Doha in the coming days for another round of hostage talks. So far, there has been no talk of a meeting with the US President Joe Biden The first phase of the plan presented in May called for a six-week ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of most of the Israeli hostages. (saka with AFP/dpa)