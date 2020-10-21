Highlights: After separating from NDA, Akali Dal seeks to create new political identity through image makeover

Plan to prepare a common platform parallel to BJP and Central government to protect the principles of federal structure

The Akali Dal’s three-member committee has started talks with NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

CL Manoj, Chandigarh

The Akali Dal is now trying to create a new political identity in Punjab through image makeovers after leaving the Union Cabinet and disbanding the NDA over the controversial agricultural law. The Akali Dal has started looking for new allies for the Punjab elections. The Akali Dal plans to prepare a common platform parallel to the BJP and the central government. For this, the party has cited the defense of the principles of the federal structure. At the same time, the party is also sending its message to regional parties like NCP and Shiv Sena.

The Akali Dal led by the Badal family has also set up a three-member committee to reach regional parties. It includes party general secretary Prem Singh Chandumajra, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral and Balwinder Singh Bhundar. Not only this, the committee has started discussions with senior leaders like Sharad Pawar from NCP, Bhartuhari Mahtab of BJD, Tiruchi Siva of DMK, Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena and TDP leaders.

Idea of ​​alliance with BSP and Left also

The Akali Dal is eyeing other regional parties like BSP, TMC, TRS and even on the left. Sources in the Akali Dal say the party will definitely consider an alliance with the BSP and the Left. Both parties have good influence in some parts of Punjab.

‘Central government is infiltrating states’

Chandumajra said, ‘Federalism is the core principle of the Indian states, but the BJP and the central government are systematically bent on weakening it. The Center has no interest in regional parties and sentiments. Their effort is to replace federalism with the Unitary System (unitary system) and the encroachment of states’ strengths and territories by recent agricultural legislation, refusal of GST to the states and giving additional powers to the Central Investigation Agency like NIA in the name of cybercrime. is.’

Pawar with NCP, conversation with Mahtab with BJD

Chandumara further said, ‘There is a need to join hands with the regional parties to protect the federal principles and regional sentiments and the Akali Dal is in talks in this direction. We talked to Pawar ji from NCP, Mahtab ji from BJD and leaders of DMK and Shiv Sena. We will contact more leaders also.

Akali Dal insisting on secular and minority identity

Akali leaders are also emphasizing on the identity of the party’s secular and minority party. He says that the Akali Dal also opposed the CAA and NRC. Gujral said, “Federalism and secular values ​​are essential for a healthy democracy. Otherwise, the balance of the country will be in danger of deteriorating.