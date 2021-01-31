After the rabble at his house, Saxony’s Prime Minister was allowed to argue this time. Kretschmer still receives criticism.

DRESDEN taz | The scandal did not materialize when Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) asked himself questions about the coronavirus in a highly anticipated online discussion on Friday evening. Unlike two and a half weeks ago, when about 30 lateral thinkers demonstrated in front of his family’s private house on the edge of the Zittau Mountains.

The fact that Kretschmer now wanted to face these coronaviruses in a public conversation, in turn, was seen by the opposition left, but also by the coalition partners Greens and the SPD as a scandal. “Kretschmer also drinks the cocoa through which the anti-infection opponents pull him”, attacked left-wing parliamentary group leader Rico Gebhardt the efforts of the Prime Minister to establish contacts with the house besiegers.

The media coverage and public interest in the meeting were correspondingly high. Up to 800 participants were connected via Zoom, Facebook and Youtube. But instead of emotional discharges, the almost two hours in the stream offered a beneficial example of how a dialogue between tired citizens and “those up there” who expose them to the restrictions of freedom can take place.

None of the questioners identified themselves as Motzki in front of Kretschmer’s house. Almost a hundred were able to put their consistently qualified questions to him, a senior citizen’s home manager, the mayor of Zittau, the medical director of the Oberlausitzer Bergland Clinic and the head of the Saxon vaccination commission. It was so peaceful that the moderator of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, which hosted the discussion format, did not even have to intervene. Only the chat moderator occasionally moderated written polemics, but they never fell below the proverbial belt.

Kretschmer knows limits, he says

Michael Kretschmer was asked after the experts for the first time after half an hour. The Prime Minister, who has been in office for three years and is obsessed with dialogue, once again stated that he “does not want to sort people and use every opportunity to explain”. However, some cannot be reached.

However, he also drew the limits for an exchange at eye level. Violating his privacy on the garden fence is just as unacceptable to him as walking around with the old black-white-red imperial flags.

The question was asked about almost all currently moving topics: school, trade, mobility, economic aid, psychological stress. Kretschmer is cautiously optimistic about easing the prospect from February 15. “We want to save social structures,” said Saxony’s Prime Minister, referring to the current stimulating climate.

And if at some point the worst will be over? After this crisis, so was Kretschmer’s recommendation at the end, Germany should go to the couch.