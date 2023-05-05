George Moon and Ricardo Mendoza, creators of “Hablando huevadas”, will temporarily move to Andrés Hurtado’s television program. The controversial comedians are the new guests of “Saturdays with Andrés” and everything seems to indicate that they will appear in the May 6 issue. During a live broadcast, both confirmed that they will step on the set of Panamericana Televisión and sent a series of conditions to the driver.

“This Saturday we are going to be with Andrés, I am very afraid“, commented the remembered ‘Tarrón’ from “Asu mare”. “I hope they don’t make us a lot of paraphernalia. You know that we are humble, “added his co-worker. This arrival would take place in the framework of an exchange on their transmission platforms.

Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza created “Hablando huevadas”. Photo: diffusion

Andrés Hurtado befriends “Hablando huevadas”

According to Ricardo Mendoza, the presenter of “Sábado con Andrés” was on his “Gatada de Vatos” and “Chapa tu money” programs. “What a beautiful friendship we have made with him,” he said. “He is one of the few guys who have made us laugh,” added Jorge Luna.

As is known, “Hablando huevadas” celebrates this 2023 four years of creation on digital platforms and to celebrate it they have made a series of collaborations with well-known figures from the media. In addition, on their channel they invite celebrities to share some personal anecdotes.

How is Andrés Hurtado’s health?

The presenter Andrés Hurtado went through a delicate health problem days ago. According to what he told in one of his programs, he has a heart condition that forces him to be connected to a machine and be constantly monitored.

“I threw away 12 cardiac arrhythmias (…). Never has a human being entered as many places as I have,” said the comedian. For this reason, he resorted to using a ‘holter’ equipment so that a specialist can constantly read his heart rate while he performs activities, such as driving his program.

Andrés Hurtado and his closeness with influencers

Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza, from “Hablando huevadas”, are not the first Internet figures that Andrés Hurtado knows. In mid-April 2023, Mark Vito visited the driver and they shared a memorable moment. “Celebrating five years, secretly seeing each other,” reads a TikTok that they shared.



