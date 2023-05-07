It is true that, in many cases, cell phones have made life easier for us, however, at the same time the excessive use of these mobile devices has also brought unfavorable consequences.

In this sense, a recent study has revealed that the Talking on a cell phone for 30 minutes or more a week is directly related to an increased risk, of about 12%, of developing high blood pressurethis in contrast to shorter calls.

According to research published in “European Heart Journal”, analyzed information from more than 212,000 people, aged between 37 and 73 years without the aforementioned disease and of whom 88% indicated having a smartphone. Median follow-up was 12 years.

“What’s important for heart health is the number of minutes people spend talking on their cell phones; more minutes means more risk,” he said. Xianhui Qin, from the Southern Medical University (China)head of the study, who was quoted by the European Society of Cardiology.

In this vein, the scientists warned that when the cell phone is used to make or receive calls, the person tends to have a higher risk of developing arterial hypertension, especially those who do it frequently .

Despite the fact that previously studies had indicated that there was a relationship between low levels of radiofrequency energy and increases in blood pressure, these investigations, according to the agency EFEthey were not completely consistent, since they included all the uses of mobile devices.

However, in the study to which we refer, during the follow-up years, 7% of the participants developed arterial hypertension, while those who spoke 30 minutes or more a week increased the risk of suffering from this disease by 12 %.

Results that were quite similar for men and women indicated that Those who spent less than 5 minutes a week making calls, 30-59 minutes, 4-6 hours, and more than 6 hours had a risk of hypertension of 8%, 13%, 16%, and 25%.respectively.

It should be mentioned that the research results were adjusted for values ​​such as age, sex, body mass index, nationality, education, and the use of cholesterol and glucose medications.

Still, researcher Qin said, “more research is needed to replicate the results, but until then it seems prudent to keep mobile calls to a minimum to preserve heart health.”