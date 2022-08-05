What started as a day of hope for peasant reconciliation ended in an announcement of even tougher actions. The “exploratory” conversation between independent chairman Johan Remkes, the cabinet and part of the farmers’ organizations clearly did not yield what had been hoped for on Friday. At the LTO office in Wageningen, the largest farmers’ organizations announced on Friday that they were ‘very disappointed’. “Broken trust has not been restored, farmers are fed up,” the farmers’ clubs said in a joint statement. Farmers Defense Force leader Mark van den Oever announced “the hardest actions to date”. “I think it’s going to escalate.”

A few hours earlier, the mood at the provincial government house in Utrecht was still different. Remkes spoke of “an exceptionally constructive” conversation, Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized on behalf of the cabinet for the infamous ‘nitrogen card’ with which Minister Christianne van der Wal (VVD) launched the plans in June.

The card, with percentages that in some areas up to 95 percent less nitrogen must be emitted, had “led to great confusion and tension”, Rutte said, while Van der Wal nodded enthusiastically behind him. The nitrogen minister then said that she “should have explained the card much better”. “You cannot draw conclusions per farmyard,” says Van der Wal. From now on, the cabinet promises to improve communication about the nitrogen dossier.

It was not enough for the main farmers’ organisations, of which only LTO was present at the meeting. During the conversation it was already clear how great the tensions with the cabinet are. Around one o’clock in the afternoon, the spokesperson for Remkes informs the press that the conversation in the Statenzaal of the Utrecht provincial government is running late. “Because the atmosphere is so good,” he says. LTO immediately “explicitly distances itself” on Twitter from the apparently innocent statement. “It is indicative of the actions of the government in recent times; unilaterally and without coordination”, writes LTO.

Hearty Conversation

When the consultation is finished after more than four hours of talking, it appears that the most important parties do not agree on what has been agreed within. LTO leader Sjaak van der Tak says that although there has been some ‘movement’ on the part of the cabinet in the ‘firm conversation’, the commitments for LTO are ‘too little’. “It’s done for us, we can’t continue the conversation at the moment. The ball is now in the cabinet to restore confidence.”

Discussion leader Remkes had just told the media that a second meeting would follow at the end of August. Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Van der Wal also said afterwards that this had been agreed within.

Tension was already running high prior to the conversation between Remkes, the farmers and the cabinet. Last week, Rutte managed to get LTO leader Van der Tak to the table with a phone call from his holiday address. A number of more radical farmers’ organizations refused to enter into discussions with the cabinet and distrusted Remkes as the moderator. They were eventually represented by LTO.

Van der Wal called the conversation with the farmers “open and penetrating”. Rutte said that the farmers had put “great concerns” on the table that had been discussed for a long time. Remkes called the atmosphere “extremely constructive”. According to him, a lot of critical notes were cracked “without flour in the mouth”, to which Remkes had also called on all participants in the conversation. Remkes analyzed that “there was and is a serious crisis of confidence” between farmers and the cabinet, which, according to him, is deeper than just the current nitrogen discussion. In his preparatory talks, Remkes had also heard complaints about faltering policy, an accumulation of regulations and ‘misrecognition’ of the fact that the agricultural sector has already achieved a substantial nitrogen reduction in recent decades.

Remkes got all parties at the table to have follow-up discussions on a number of issues, in which the cabinet is given ‘homework’. For example, Minister Van der Wal will look at whether farms that have officially lost their permit since the court decision in 2019, the so-called PAS detectors, can be legalized again more quickly. With that high-profile ruling, the Council of State forced the cabinet to achieve a rigorous reduction of nitrogen emissions.

The cabinet also wants to take a serious look at innovations to reduce nitrogen with the farmers, but this must involve ‘proven technologies that are legally tenable’, emphasized Remkes. In addition, the cabinet wants to do something with the farmers’ wish to look more closely at the emissions by farmers instead of the precipitation of nitrogen in nature areas. The former is, after all, in the hands of farmers, the latter less so.

Nature restoration

The cabinet made it clear that the main principles of nitrogen policy will not be changed. Rutte IV has agreed in the coalition agreement that nitrogen emissions throughout the Netherlands must be halved by 2030, a task that farmers’ organizations consider far too drastic. They would rather see lower targets for agriculture and a later deadline. But Rutte repeated on Friday that the cabinet is convinced that fifty percent less emissions are “really necessary” for nature restoration and the restart of permits for, for example, construction projects. Speed ​​is also important, the government believes. Rutte said that for the time being, the cabinet has only committed to farmers’ organizations “to explain once again why 2030 is needed”.

Van der Tak’s negative attitude did not sit well with other farmers’ organizations present on Friday. Tineke van den Berg, board member of the Demeter Foundation for biodynamic agriculture, found it “shock” that Van der Tak simply said that it is ready for LTO for the time being. “We are here to solve this together. I really fell off my chair, unbelievable.”

In Wageningen, FDF leader Jeroen van Maanen and Agriculture foreman Bart Kemp made it clear that the farmers had actually expected that the cabinet had moved on with regard to the goals, the timetable and the way in which the nitrogen standard is now measured. They expect further assistance from the cabinet in the near future. The farmers made it clear that their front against the cabinet – “our common enemy” – will remain closed for the time being. FDF leader Van den Oever said about Van der Tak’s position on Friday: “I couldn’t have done better than Sjaak.”

