In a viral TikTok video, a user shared an excerpt from a “Talking Bullshit” show in which Ricardo Mendoza and George Moon they answer “how are the plans for your movie going”. The comedians give details such as that the budget will be half a million soles and that, although they will have sponsorsthese will not be completely part of the plot of the movie, as it was the case of “Asu mare 4”.

Ricardo Mendoza criticizes “Asu mare 4”

During one of the “HH” programs, Ricardo Mendoza and his partner made reference to the fact that in their future film they would not do a complete scene of their sponsors and mentioned Promart Homecenter, a company that sponsors “Asu mare 4”, because in Carlos Alcántara’s production has been criticized for being merely publicity for said entity.

In addition, the popular comedian said that, if you want to advertise in a movie, it should at least be funny, but he stated that “unfortunately, the Peruvian company is not funny.”

Why was Ricardo Mendoza removed from “Asu mare 4”?

Much has been said about the departure of Ricardo Mendoza from the movie “Asu mare 4”, in which he played the popular Tarrón, one of Cachín’s best friends. In this controversy, on the one hand, Carlos Alcántara affirmed that the comedian decided to retire on his own to focus on his YouTube project; However, Ricardo denies it and assures that the production of the last film of “Asu mare” made the decision to withdraw it.

Likewise, Cachín mentioned that if it was decided to remove Mendoza from the film, it was because of his questionable and criticizable comments expressed in the various “Hablando huevadas” programs.

#Talking #crap #movie #Ricardo #Mendoza #criticizes #Asu #mare #Cachín