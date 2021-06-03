The Bank of Spain states in its Financial competencies survey of 2018 that 46% of the Spanish population considers that their financial knowledge is low or very low. “There is a myth that finances are complicated and that generates a reluctance to learn about them”, explains Xavier Puig, professor of Economics and Business at the Universitat Pompeu Fabra Barcelona School of Management, on Much to do the CaixaBank content program designed to promote financial education and increase the knowledge of the population in basic concepts about personal finance.

The financial education that Puig talks about refers to everyday actions, such as collecting a salary, saving, going shopping…. Therefore, the expert indicates, being well informed on these issues is key to making the most convenient decisions with which to achieve the goals that one sets for oneself in life, from opening a business to preparing for retirement.

Puig adds that losing “the fear” to talk about money with our relatives is the first step to achieve a solid financial culture and, consequently, a better quality of life. “Talking about money seems taboo, but [hacerlo] it is fundamental in our life. It helps you to achieve your goals and to know your rights and obligations as a financial user ”, explains the economist.

The expert comments that it is very important to talk about everyday finances at home, with our partner or roommates or with our children. It will be a way to avoid misunderstandings, says Puig, when making common decisions: expenses, rent or mortgage. In addition, “it is essential to teach the little ones the value and function of money. There are many ways to begin to introduce them to the knowledge of finance in a simple way and with a language that is easy for them to understand, ”he explains.

