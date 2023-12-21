The next lesson in the “Conversations about Important” series on December 25 will be dedicated to the New Year and related family traditions among different peoples of Russia. Izvestia tells what events will be held in schools and colleges on this date.

“Talking about important things” December 25 – topic of the lesson

The class will be the last one this year and will take place on the eve of the New Year. The celebration brings together representatives of different generations, cultures and nationalities. It was this idea that formed the basis of the new lesson.

His theme chosen “New Year's family traditions of different peoples of Russia.” During the lesson, students will be introduced to the history and traditions of celebrating the New Year in different regions, and will discuss the importance of family and friends in the life of every person.

The lesson will be held in the form of an educational conversation. Students will enjoy interactive games and watch videos, including a video report from the Rossiya exhibition and forum in Moscow, where all the Santa Clauses of the country gathered together.

The guys will also sum up the results of the past year, share their plans for the next year and write a collective letter to Santa Claus.

“Talking about important things” December 25 – program

In elementary school, from grades 1 to 4, children will be told about how New Year trees used to be held, how the main symbol of the holiday was decorated, and which regions in Russia are the first to celebrate the New Year. Students, in turn, will share their family traditions of decorating the tree and celebrating the New Year. During the lesson, they will also complete the interactive task “Santa Clauses of the Peoples of Russia.”

For schoolchildren in grades 5-7, the program will be supplemented by the task “New Year tree: find out the region of Russia.” In addition, students will get acquainted with the national cuisine of the Russian peoples and learn what dishes the Udmurts, Tatars, Buryats, Yakuts and Adygeis prepare for the New Year.

In high school, schoolchildren will be told about another New Year's tradition – the annual address of the President of Russia, which is shown on TV just before the chiming clock, heralding the beginning of the new year. High school students will learn where this tradition came from and who was the first to introduce it in our country. They will also have to test their knowledge of geography and answer the question: how many times can you celebrate the New Year in Russia?

At the end, students will go on a virtual trip around the country. They will visit the Kola Peninsula, the Republic of Kalmykia and visit the indigenous inhabitants of the Far East.

Students of colleges and technical schools will sum up the results of the annual cycle of lessons “Conversations about important things”. Students will remember what topics they discussed during 2023 and what they had in common.

“Talking about important things” December 25 – about the project

“Conversations about Important Things” is a series of extracurricular activities for students in schools, technical schools and colleges. The project was launched by the Ministry of Education on September 1, 2022. During the lessons, which are held every Monday, children learn about the history and government structure of Russia and discuss current issues of school life.

Thus, the last lesson, which took place on December 18, was dedicated to the topic “Heroes of our time.” During the lesson, we talked with schoolchildren and students about what heroism is and how it manifests itself in everyday life.