Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is one of the best and expensive actresses of Hindi cinema today. In the last few years, he has made a special place in the hearts of the audience with his performance. At the same time, Deepika married Ranveer Singh in the year 2018, after which Deepika-Ranveer pair has become the most favorite couple of the audience. Ranveer and Deepika are always seen supporting each other. The love of each other is clearly visible. In such a situation, Ranveer Singh has spoken openly about his wife’s depression.

Let me tell you that very soon Deepika Padukone will appear in a show named ‘Mega Icon’. Recently, the teaser of this show has also been shared by Deepika Padukone on her social media account. Ranveer Singh and director Imtiaz Ali are also seen with him in this teaser. Where Ranveer is seen saying that- ‘Deepika was going through a different kind of emotional phase. It seems to me that he did not even realize it himself. One day Deepika had blackout, she suddenly fell, when she came to her senses, she started crying badly. It was terrible to see Deepika in such a condition.

Apart from Ranveer, Imtiaz Ali also praised Deepika Padukone and said that she is an actress who learned a lot during her career and made her work better than ever.