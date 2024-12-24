Talking about Begoña Gómez at Christmas Eve dinner

Every year around this time, at business lunches and family dinners, there is always a current topic that works as a touchstone to detect brother-in-lawknowing which foot your new co-worker or your mother’s boyfriend limps on, and giving life to these endearing meetings after the third wine. And in the process you avoid talking about your own more uncomfortable topics. In the traditional ‘Bingo Cuñao’, this year it looks like the star theme will be Begoña Gómez, the protagonist despite herself in 2024. No Christmas Eve dinner or company drink without someone bringing up the topic: “what do you think?” Does it seem like what Begoña Gómez did?” If you get bored at dinner, start yourself, you’ll see what a laugh.

A year ago at this time, few could answer the name of the very discreet wife of the president of the government, while now even your teenage nephew who only gets information from YouTubers gives you details of the master’s degree she directed. That we know so much and talk so much about Gómez is thanks to that creative and hardworking judge called Juan Carlos Peinado.