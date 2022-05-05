Irapuato, Guanajuato.- A balance of 28 women arbitrarily detained violently by police IrapuatoGuanajuato, continue to reverberate on social networks through testimonies of what they experienced in their detention.

Women of all ages, and many of them minors, explain that after the arrests that were recorded and exposed on networks, they were thrown to the floor, kicked and humiliated by the police elements.

“Also take that lady away once and for all […] ¡So keep quiet, lady!”, is what a policeman shouts at a woman with her son who are outside the place where the feminists were detained, while demanding the arrests.

With slaps and punches in the face It was how they were arrested, “Let’s see, not that very culerita, here talk to your dead women who defend so much”, were the phrases that they were told when two minors were beaten by municipal police officers.

After almost a day and a half of detention, the women were released thanks to the lawyers who form the civil association “The Free”, who collaborated with feminist collectives that They demonstrated again on May 2 to be released.

The mayor of Irapuato, Lorena Alfaro García, mentioned that the government ‘accompanied’ the feminists during the march: “Unarmed policewomen who didn’t even have a baton, who had their safe alive bracelet on that sorority”.

However, both the videos on social networks, as well as the testimonies of the detained women, assure that they were armedIn addition, they highlight the slapping and punching women.