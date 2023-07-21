This year horror films are taking an interesting upturn, given that in a short time we have already seen blockbusters such as The Night of the Demon: The Red Room, which has generated much more than the budget used to film it. However, in matters of punctuation, it seems that tell me It has taken the palms of the fans.

Something worth mentioning is that this film where specters predominate began as a much smaller project, since its directors began generating content no more and no less than as a hobby in Youtube. However, the shorts published Danny Philippe and michael philippou They made fame rise until our times.

The plot takes us to a party for teenagers, in which a group of them find themselves with a kind of embalmed hand, which directs them to a type of connection with beings from the afterlife that they find interesting. However, they do not know that they should not abuse all this, so soon their exploration in the world of the dead can end in a nightmare.

The fact that for many it is the best horror film of 2023 is because it was directed by a couple of content creators, which goes without saying, they have not studied this cinematographic art and even so their debut film has been worthy of applause. Unfortunately there is no way to see it nominated for big prizes, but it could be that in small awards they have their recognition.

Remember that the film opens on August 11 in our region, in Australia it will be available on July 27.

Editor’s note: I’m not really a fan of horror, but it’s admirable that someone started on YouTube has been able to get this far. So for fans of the genre it will surely be worth checking out.