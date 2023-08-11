the protagonist of tell me is a girl plunged into mourning for the death of her mother. Her trauma is concentrated in the sad and captivating gaze of actress Sophie Wilde. The bulging pupils of her large, bulging eyes are a central and recurring image, symbols of the dark pit down which the drama of this diabolical and unsettling teen horror film plunges. tell me is the surprising debut of the youtubers Australians Danny and Michael Philippou, who points out ways to become a successful saga.

More information

The film revolves around the wildest spiritualism, invoked in sessions that revolve around a mysterious embalmed white hand capable of connecting the participants with a series of tortured and wandering spirits. A trance understood —not without a certain morality— as a hallucinogenic pseudo-drug whose bestial high consists of allowing yourself to be possessed by a foreign body.

A group of teenagers records their esoteric jerks on their mobiles and spreads them on their social networks, a contemporary narcotic that breaks down the barriers between reality and fiction. The journey through the white hand and the ubiquitous mobile represents a twist on the classic invocation of evil on the Ouija board, a new bridge capable of summoning an addictive darkness that, between screens and dilated pupils, unleashes a crescendo in which the participants will end up trapped in a suicide game.

Danny and Michael Philippou, twins known for the satirical horror of his YouTube channel RackaRacka, with seven million followers, manage to go beyond teen horror clichés thanks to an unexpected narrative pulse and an atmosphere of strange melancholy. Selected for the Sundance festival and in the hands of the talent scouts of the producer and distributor A24, tell me it drags the viewer into the void of its characters: bored and lost children playing with the crossfire of technology and hell.

More information

In this way, the plot rushes into the sordid fall of the most vulnerable characters and into the violent denouement of the film that, with a couple of sequences whose gore horror is hard to bear, is sustained on a crescendo around the addiction to that white hand whose dangerous effects everyone wants to try.

Guided by a dark and insane intensity, tell me He moves through the mother-child drama with a concern typical of adolescent loneliness and anxiety. Danny and Michael Philippou achieve a horror film that, although it refers to commonplaces, knows how to reach its own destination in which boredom and mobile phones (the director couple have already filmed a continuation narrated from these devices and its reflection in social networks) show their most tragic and fatal side.

See also Bologna massacre, Rocca: "No resignation, De Angelis remains in his post" tell me Address: Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou. Performers: Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Miranda Otto. Gender: terror. Australia, 2022. Duration: 95 minutes. Premiere: August 11.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

babelia The literary novelties analyzed by the best critics in our weekly bulletin RECEIVE IT