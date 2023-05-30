“Talk to me in bed”, María Jiménez sang during the Spanish Transition, in a song that asked for more oral sex, but the word one, not the other. Good sexual communication or even sexual communication without adjectives is something so unusual that the years have not gone through the musical theme of the singer from Triana; since, for some strange reason, people fall silent when they share a bed with someone or, in the best of cases, their vocabulary is reduced to interjections (“ah!, oh!, oops!”) or consecutive repetitions of the same word (“so, so, so”).

“For good sex, communication is essential,” says Miren Larrazabal, clinical psychologist, sexologist and president of sissex (International Society of Specialists in Sexology). “However, and despite the fact that the new generations already practice it more, it is rarely talked about basically for two reasons. First, because the idea still persists that the ability to guess the other’s thoughts or telepathy is included in the love or desire kit, while other people do not express their preferences for fear of hurting the other’s feelings ”, he explains the expert.

If formerly sex was something that appeared after a certain degree of friendship, treatment or courtship, now it is rather the other way around. Sexual interaction is the test that must be passed to give rise to a possible relationship and, therefore, it becomes the cotton test that everyone wants to pass with flying colors. “There are great expectations because if you fail on the first date, there may not be a second chance,” stresses Francisca Molero, a gynecologist, sexologist, director of the Ibero-American Institute of Sexology and president of the Spanish Federation of Sexology Societies. “Thus, the sporadic sex, which before was something ludic and without much significance, has become something of great responsibility and has great consequences because, even if a lasting relationship is not sought, it is a marker of our erotic self-esteem”.

“In this framework and without knowing too much about the person in front of us, it is important that they give us certain guidelines to satisfy them, something that is not always done in the most appropriate way. Many are incapable of expressing their likes and desires and, at the opposite pole, are the perfectionists, with very high expectations, who are seeking an honors degree and who begin to give (or ask for) too many instructions. The sexual relationship then becomes very mechanical and bureaucratic and the desire is lost”, adds Molero.

For healthy sexual communication, it is essential to find the intermediate point between not saying ‘moo’ or giving excessive explanations, which can drive away desire. Dave and Les Jacobs/Blend Images (Getty Images)

The halfway point between not saying a word and turning the sexual encounter into a trip in a car with GPS goes through many aspects. And the first of all is to establish some general guidelines, such as when choosing a restaurant and we know that the diner who will accompany us does not eat meat or is allergic to gluten. Once you’ve made your choice of where to dine, you don’t have to spend time wondering whether or not every morsel you put into your mouth is tasty.

“We all have practices that we don’t like or aren’t willing to do that day for whatever reason,” says Larrazabal. “There are also issues, such as the use of condoms, which should be clarified beforehand so that there are no misunderstandings; but, once these things have been agreed upon, it is best to focus on creating an atmosphere of relaxation, complicity, and sensuality, rather than trying to fully understand the tastes of the other. And yes, there will be times when it is necessary to ask how our partner, but do not turn the moment into a questionnaire. In this sense, non-verbal, body language can give us many clues, if we are observant and attentive”, affirms this sexologist. Another thing is that we know how to decipher the messages of the body in a world of screens and digital interactions because, as Molero points out, it is increasingly difficult to maintain face to face during a sexual relationship. “It’s like we think we can’t read it anymore. But maintaining eye contact gives a lot of calm, welcomes and excites ”, she considers.

In this modality of oral sex, that of words, the new generations seem to have it easier. According to Julia Fleta, a sexologist and psychologist at the Amaltea Institute of Sexology and Psychotherapy, in Zaragoza, In general, the sexual relationships of young people are more thought and more talked about. “The first time is planned and what is going to be done is discussed because there is also porn, which generates great expectations and serves as a reference for the practices to be carried out. We live in a society that invites us to communicate little in erotic matters, which has instilled in us that we have to want everything and that we have to constantly desire ”, she clarifies.

Traditionally, the male gender has always been more prone to demand things and expose their tastes and fantasies. But that was before, when women came from Venus and men from Mars; and not now, when the infinite genres come from all the galaxies. “Men begin to understand sexuality in a more holistic or global way,” says Fleta. And if this is something to celebrate, having things less clear and delimited also has its consequences. “Men have fewer fantasies because the type of stimuli they use are very explicit, like porn, and leave little room for imagination,” says Molero.

One of the basic rules of asking for a recipe is to listen to it and then put it into practice, but this is not always possible in the heat of erotic battle. Willie B. Thomas (Getty Images)

When it comes to communicating in bed, according to Julia Fleta, women tend to use more indirect language, they talk more about suggestions than demands and that is not always understandable to the other. “I’ll give you an example: if a woman is driving a car and the open window bothers her, perhaps instead of asking it to close, she comments: ‘She seems to have started to get cold.’ I, as a woman, understand that hint, but maybe a man doesn’t, ”she reflects.

In the window of erotic promises that many make when flirting, there is never a lack of the phrase “but you have to tell me what you like”. Requests are enough where they exist because, as Molero says, “often we know better what we don’t like than what we like, which is usually subject to certain moments, moods and companions”. But even if one does the exercise of compressing all their preferences and erotic imagery into a short crash course, they often find that their demands are not met or, in the worst case, even questioned.

One of the basic rules of asking for a recipe is to listen to it and then put it into practice, but this is not always possible in the heat of erotic battle. “Often, the questions are not aimed at discovering the preferences of the other and pleasing them, but rather at obtaining clues to pass the exam with flying colors, thus leaving with the feeling of having finished off the job well”, comments Miren Larrazabal. Our sexual security lives low hours, as Molero points out: “Deep down, the more open we are and the more experiences we have, we can have the sensation of how much we still have to learn. And this happens with both sexes. Despite the fact that men come from times of feeling very secure and having the idea that they know how to run the show, all that security has vanished. In general, most people perceive themselves as unskilled in sexual matters.

You should not judge or be scandalized by the tastes of the other if you have asked them, in the same way that you have to try to be assertive and focus on positive advice. In other words, as every good boss knows, you shouldn’t criticize what’s done wrong, but rather suggest how to do it right or give ideas. But, in addition, there is always the option of an in-depth talk on the subject, out of bed and in a friendly and didactic tone, if we like the person in question, has the wood and promises. Some also have the strange idea that feelings can only be hurt in bed, when the other is without clothes, and they wait until they are upright and dressed to practice the act. sincericide.

Using a metaphor, the communication we are talking about should be more like poetry than prose; And it’s not about making rhymes, but about using that abstract, unstructured way of communicating that goes straight to the guts that poets have. It is not about writing an instruction book, but about proposing a new adventure, even assuming the risk that the trip will have turbulence.