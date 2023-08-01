The film ‘Talk to me’ came to the big screen to revive horror cinema and has been widely accepted not only by fans of suspense, but also by critics who have described it as “a terribly creepy 21st century horror story constructed on classical foundations. In addition, on Rotten Tomatoes, the production directed by the twins Danny and Michael Philippou has obtained a score of 7.8/10.

Now, horror-loving moviegoers hope to be able to see ‘Talk to me’ online and here we will tell you from when it will be available via streaming.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Talk to me’: the most terrifying movie of the year arrives in theaters in Peru, when is it released?

‘Talk to me’, official trailer

When does ‘Talk to me’ premiere?

‘Talk to me’, the new critically acclaimed horror film, premiered in theaters in Peru on Thursday, July 27 and is expected to hit streaming platforms soon to enjoy the terrifying film by the Philippou brothers .

Where to see ‘Talk to me’ FREE ONLINE?

Due to its recent theatrical release, ‘Talk to me’ is not yet available on streaming; however, the unofficial web pages already have the full movie. If you want to view it, it will be at your own risk, since these platforms could have content that harms your device.

YOU CAN SEE: Her husband died and she decides to clone him in her womb: this is the tape that disturbs thousands

What is ‘Talk to me’ about?

Mia will try to survive after conjuring the spirits in ‘Talk to me’. Photo: Diamond Films

Mia (Sophie Wilde) has spent years avoiding the trauma of her mother’s death. However, this will change when her friends discover how to conjure spirits using an embalmed hand, which leads her to face a soul that claims to be her dead mother. The door to the spirit world has been opened, and now, to survive, Mia and her friends must choose who to trust, the dead or the living?

#Talk #full #movie #Latin #Spanish #FREE #ONLINE #premiere