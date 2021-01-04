The central government is fully alert ahead of the proposed talks with the farmers’ organizations on Monday. On this conversation, there was a lot of flux in the government camp on Sunday. The Prime Minister’s Office took feedback from the Ministers concerned about this. The government is confident that this time the wall of stubbornness will break on both sides and the movement can move towards the end.There is no hope of ending the farmer movement immediatelyA senior government official said that the agitation will not end soon after Monday’s talks, but a formula to grow on the middle path can be found. The official refused to disclose this formula, but made such a claim that this time the farmers would not be able to deny the government’s proposal.

Government can give written trust

According to sources, the government is considering the option of giving written trust to the MSP. This is one of the remaining two demands of the farmers. The final demand is that all three laws be repealed. The government may consider setting up a committee to review the laws. Farmer organizations can be given more representation in this committee.

There is a concern in the government camp that when the two sides showed a very positive attitude on December 30, then why suddenly the farmers became tough after 48 hours? The farmers have said that if their two demands are not met on Monday, they will intensify the movement from the next day.

Tear gas released on farmers coming to Delhi

Thousands of farmers camping on the Delhi-Jaipur highway traveled to Delhi from tractor trolleys on Sunday evening. Police released tear gas shells near Rewari to stop them. The rains have increased the hardships of the farmers on the borders of Delhi. In 24 hours, 4 more farmers died on the Singhu and Tikari borders. Two of them hailed from Haryana and two from Punjab. The cause of death is said to be heart attack. So far more than 50 farmers have lost their lives in the movement. A farmer sitting on the Ghazipur border said that we are hoping that the government will accept our demands on Monday and repeal the black law.

“For the first time since the independence of the country, such an egoistic government has come to power, which does not see the suffering of the donors … Modi government should withdraw all three black agricultural laws.” It will be a true tribute to the departed souls who lost their lives during the protest. ”

– Sonia Gandhi, Congress President