Talk show, the debate on affaritaliani.it: between truth and verisimilitude

Following the article “Rai Tg1 case and energy crisis, other than a liquid company: it’s a world of gas”, published yesterday 18 May on affaritaliani.it by signature Maurizio De Caro, he writes to us Mario Giordano, transmission conductor “Out of the core” which replies:

Dear director, can you point out to architect De Caro to better verify how much truth there is in the reports / investigation of Fuori dal Coro? I’m not asking this for me, of course, but for the many good colleagues who work there and who in recent years have raised sensational cases, from fake masks to children unjustly torn from mothers, and who deserve more respect.

Thanks

Mario

Below is the counter-reply by Maurizio De Caro:



Dear Director, I have known Mario since the time of Montanelli’s Voice and I must not remind him of my paradoxical analytical-anthropological method of society, which I have applied in hundreds of pieces written for many newspapers.

So I don’t have to reiterate that I didn’t intend to criticize Fuori dal coro’s position as a place exempt from the search for truth, but on the contrary I think that the editorial staff’s job is to create something in the “verisimilitude” that can be very similar to the truth, such as widespread and current journalism imposes.

It is always and only a question of interpretation, let us leave the truth to the Saints, with whom this country is crowded.

A warm greeting

Maurizio

Mario Giordano’s answer

Dear Maurizio,

sure: we have known each other for years. And the way I knew you I was convinced that you could appreciate the contents of our program. Or at least that I could avoid falling into wrong metaphors, as well as objectively detrimental to our professionalism. And speaking of truth and verisimilitude: I have never worked on Montanelli’s Voice.

Mario

