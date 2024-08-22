Home policy

Press Split

Winfrey made a surprise appearance at the Democratic National Convention. © J. Scott Applewhite/AP/dpa

Oprah Winfrey is one of the most influential women in the USA. She makes a surprise appearance at the Democratic Party Convention to campaign for Kamala Harris. She takes a firm swipe at another person.

Chicago – US talk show queen Oprah Winfrey made fun of Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance during a surprise appearance at the Democratic Party convention in Chicago. Vance recently caused a furore with derogatory comments about childless women in the country, whom he had referred to in the past as “childless cat women”.

Winfrey said in Chicago, referring to this, that Americans are closer to each other than some people would have them believe. If a house is on fire, nobody asks about the religion of the homeowner. “We don’t ask who their partner is or how they voted. No, we just try to do our best to save them.” She added: “And if the house happens to belong to a childless cat lady, we try to save the cat too.”

Winfrey did not mention Vance or Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump by name. But in reference to Trump, she warned that America must sometimes stand up to bullies in order to defend freedom and democracy. Decency and respect will also be on the ballot in the presidential election in November, she stressed. It is about character and values.

Winfrey urged independent and undecided voters to think about this. “Let’s choose optimism over cynicism,” she warned. “Let’s choose common sense over nonsense. Let’s choose truth. Let’s choose honor – and let’s choose joy.” Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris stands for all of this.

Winfrey became world famous and a billionaire thanks to a successful talk show that ran on US television for decades. She has cult status in the USA, is one of the most influential women in the country and is almost like a kind of super mother to the nation for many. Winfrey also works as an actress and producer and has her own television channel. dpa