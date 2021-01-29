At “Maybrit Illner” everything is once again on Corona. The focus: national solo attempts, the vaccination debacle and the successes of others. FDP leader Lindner calls for “a common European response”.

The vaccination centers in Germany stand and wait – not for those who want to be vaccinated, but for the vaccine. And so the Minister of Health swears the Germans to wait for more weeks.

panorama Talk show “Maybrit Illner” “As long as we have not vaccinated the world, we will not be safe either”

D.he pandemic continues to have a firm grip on the world and Europe. The long-awaited vaccines are here — at least in theory. Because in practice there is a lack of all corners and ends. The vaccination campaigns in Europe are slow, there is a lack of vaccination doses, there is a row between the manufacturers and the EU Commission, and meanwhile countries like Great Britain and the USA seem to be pulling past Europe.

What went and is wrong? What needs to be done better? And who is to blame in the end? These questions were discussed intensively at “Maybrit Illner” by Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU), the German-American Harvard political scientist Cathryn Clüver Ashbrook, FDP leader Christian Lindner, the publicist and Green politician Daniel Cohn-Bendit, head of the ZDF -Studio London Diana Zimmermann, and the “La Repubblica” journalist Tonia Mastrobuoni.

The unexpected alliance

The opening topic this evening: the national solo efforts. Peter Altmaier speaks of a certain necessity: “These virus mutations are a real emergency. […] Our goal was never a national answer. ”But the goal of working together had not been achieved. Nevertheless, he does not want to speak of Germany going it alone in sealing off the mutants, even if it is not entirely convincing.

On the other hand, there is surprising consensus among FDP boss Lindner and Green politician Cohn-Bendit. Lindner argues that “a common European answer must be found” and pleads for further negotiation, but also for a better test strategy when entering the country and a more consistent implementation of the quarantine.

Daniel Cohn-Bendit takes a similar approach, but also emphasizes that solutions at European level are in the nature of things and are always a little slower. Nevertheless, it is necessary to continue negotiating in order to get the risk of the spread of mutants under control together. One thing should not be forgotten: “It is not the inability to Europe to blame. The virus is to blame. ”

The uncomfortable question of the evening …

… in this case goes very clearly to the moderator and refers to the vaccination debacle and the guerrilla war between the EU and the vaccine suppliers: “The European Union always ordered three months after the USA and the UK. Why are you now insulting these companies? ”

There is no correct answer to this this evening, but it expresses what quite a few seem to think: some scapegoat has to be found. It’s easier than admitting you’ve made mistakes.

Analysis of the evening

ZDF foreign correspondent Diana Zimmermann contributes to the compact and astute view of Great Britain, which is currently being jealously eyed because of its vaccination successes. The current situation is an advertisement for Brexit. “With the vaccinations, it is the first time that the spirit of Brexit – we are better and faster – works,” which is why Prime Minister Boris Johnson emphasized this, regardless of the truth.

Just why is the UK doing so well? On the one hand, this is of course due to the vaccine available. But also the effort, according to Zimmermann, is different: “It really is vaccinated with all its might.” The health system, the military and an army of volunteers, everything would be used. And one should not forget: The vaccination readiness is also much higher in Great Britain than, for example, in Germany.

Daniel Cohn-Bendit also agrees. Despite the miserable situation in the United Kingdom, it must be recognized that the British are able to “create an incredible mobilization in an incredible need.”

And the need is indeed great, which is why the EU should not hope for help from the UK: “We still have very high death rates, the hospitals are full to the last. I can’t see Boris Johnson distributing vaccines to Europe, ”said Zimmermann.

The statement of the evening …

… is thanks to Daniel Cohn-Bendit, who with her brought the entire discussion back down to earth. While politicians, experts and citizens in Europe argue about vaccination campaigns, the World Health Organization is warning of an unequal distribution of vaccines to the poorest in the world. “I’m ashamed,” says Cohn-Bendit. “Until we have vaccinated the world, we will not be safe either.”