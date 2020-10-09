D.he increase in corona cases announced for autumn is here. Across the Atlantic, it even caught US President Donald Trump, a high-risk patient who apparently still showed symptoms after his hospital stay.

But Trump wouldn’t be Trump if he hadn’t started a campaign-like staging of his return to the White House at the same time.

His message to the Americans not to be intimidated by Covid-19 was Maybrit Illner’s occasion to answer the question “None Fear of Corona – Is Trump Right? ”.

Because the uncertain corona situation in this country also emerged as an issue in view of the new highs, the moderator also had Chancellery Minister Helge Braun, Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer, Isabella Eckerle, a virologist from Geneva, the former Minister of State for Culture Julian Nida-Rümelin and the Berlin medical officer Patrick Larscheid invited.

The patient of the evening

There was some confusion in the panel when assessing Donald Trump’s health. Understandably, none of the experts present wanted to be carried away with a remote diagnosis in view of the sometimes contradicting information situation.

Scientist Isabella Eckerle criticized that she did not understand whether Trump would be ill in week one or two and how seriously he was actually ill.

“Normally, after a cocktail of experimental therapies like this, a patient is not released from the clinic after three days. Somehow it all doesn’t fit together, ”said the head of the Center for Emerging Viral Diseases at the University of Geneva.

“It’s an unbelievable farce,” said the artist Ute Lemper, who lives in New York, and almost angrily added: “You would have almost wished he’d really get really sick.”

The political judgment of the evening

But can Donald Trump actually benefit politically from his Corona show in the end?

Elmar Theveßen saw no signs of this and saw the president in the defensive stance. “There are many indications that he has lost even more approval with his behavior in the past two weeks. The polls are very clear, ”said the journalist.

Trump pretends to have the Corona issue under control, but in view of 34 people who tested positive in the White House, many Americans said to themselves: “That cannot be true, what Donald Trump is claiming.”

The main purpose of the staging is to “spread false information”. In view of the fact that Trump gave the impression that the disease was a kind of fountain of youth, the whole thing even had “almost something of a kind of death cult,” was Theveßen’s gruesome conclusion.

The evening’s dilemma

But also for Germany there was no lack of reminders and gloomy forecasts in the group. “We must not get into the situation again that daycare centers and schools are closed”, warned the social democrat Malu Dreyer and appealed to the citizens to take responsibility and show solidarity.

Over the length of the talk, the central question that emerged was the old corona dilemma: How can restrictions for less endangered social groups, for example young people, be justified and enforced in order to protect more vulnerable people?

“These are all potential carriers, for people who are dependent on protection,” said the doctor Patrick Larscheid. The medical officer of the Berlin district of Reinickendorf referred in this connection to the predominantly young staff in care facilities.

The glimmer of hope of the evening

Chancellery Minister Helge Braun also called on the youth to refrain from solidarity and expressed the hope that it would only be a matter of getting through the coming winter.

“We currently have nine vaccines in clinical testing, all of which are going very well,” said the CDU politician optimistically. There could possibly be approvals “early next year,” said Braun.

He received support from Isabella Eckerle. The virologist also found that there was plenty of reason to be “hopeful”. On the one hand, this concerns the therapy and, on the other hand, the vaccine, although Eckerle did not mention a date for its potential approval.

But there are “many studies in progress that make it seem very promising that we will have a vaccine candidate,” said the scientist.

The skeptic of the evening

Julian Nida-Rümelin, who played the role of the skeptic in the program, was less convinced. “If the vaccine doesn’t come now, then we have to think about a change of strategy, because otherwise we would damage the economy and social life and the educational system with a second and third lockdown,” demanded the professor of philosophy and political theory at Ludwig -Maximilians University of Munich.

Really threatening are “the side effects of the crisis, the closing of retail stores, the disappearance of cinemas, bankruptcies, rising unemployment”.

The ex-Minister of State for Culture also criticized the Corona warning app, which was relatively ineffective due to limited data collection. Their insignificance in everyday clinical practice was actually confirmed by medical officer Patrick Larscheid.

All in all, the talk clearly showed the laborious balancing act between clarifying the serious situation and spreading optimism. But that was less due to the moderation or the guests, but rather to the ambivalent situation in Germany.

After all, despite deteriorating numbers, the population still has everything in their own hands. Or in the words of Helge Braun: “There is no reason to be afraid or despondent now, it is all about being disciplined.