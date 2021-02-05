M.it “No vaccination, no relaxation – haphazardly into spring?” was the title of Maybrit Illner’s talk show in a week in which the debate about more freedom for vaccinated people seems to be slowly picking up speed. The Ethics Council has already spoken out against such advantages for those who have been vaccinated, and in addition there are so far only vaccinations for the elders or for nursing and hospital staff. Can that be a reason for relaxation?

The guests: Peter Tschentscher (SPD), First Mayor of Hamburg, the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU), the former Federal Minister for Family Affairs Kristina Schröder (CDU), Jana Schroeder, specialist in virology and infection epidemiology, and the district administrator of the Heinsberg district Stephan Pusch (CDU) ).

The Schroeder-Schröder duel

In view of the faster spread of the disease due to the infectious mutations, virologist Jana Schroeder pleaded for the lowest possible incidence figures. The best thing to do is to go towards zero so that you can rely on it, that is the logic behind it.

Kristina Schröder stepped in. “The goal is attractive, but the way there, I would say, is partly totalitarian,” explained the former Federal Minister for Family Affairs. She considered the strict division into red and green zones with draconian lockdowns in one and free life in the other unrealistic. “Should there be border controls between the counties?” She asked.

The virologist’s counter-question came promptly: “What would be your specific alternative?” With a violent nod from Markus Söder, Jana Schroeder referred to countries such as Ireland, Portugal, England or the Czech Republic.

What they all have in common is that, after they had succeeded in significantly lowering the incidence numbers, the subsequent easing would have led to exponential growth again.

The virologist called for a “short clear lockdown” in line with the no-covid strategy in order to keep the number of cases below ten and to keep it for a longer period of time. The former Minister Schröder could not really believe that, after all, the low numbers of last summer in this country could not be maintained.

District Administrator Pusch does not want any thinking bans

“Sometimes one gets the impression in the discussion that when the word mutation is mentioned, then there is a prohibition on thinking, then you are not allowed to say anything more about relaxation, then you are the one who wants to kill people now,” said Pusch with a certain degree of certainty Sharpness and called for the side effects of lockdown measures to be observed.

Perhaps in a few years we would look back at the current time and there would be no talk of Covid-19 at all. Instead, it could read: “This is the time when a lockdown syndrome developed in children, which continues to influence our society today and to this day ensures that children did not develop normally,” said the Heinsberg district administrator.

Kristina Schröder also focused on children and young people. If she were allowed to decide, her priority – with an incidence below 50 mind you – would be schools, she explained. “I believe that with elementary school children, the closure can no longer be justified. And at the secondary schools I would at least go to alternate classes. “

Loosening the lockdown

As if with one voice, Söder and Tschentscher spoke that evening and were unanimously opposed to considerations of relaxation, at least at the moment there was no room for maneuver. “We all agree that if we relax, we will be the first to go to the daycare centers and elementary schools,” Tschentscher said. But the question is when you dare to take such a step.

“I don’t see him at the moment,” said Hamburg’s first mayor. First of all, precise knowledge about the current distribution and impact of the mutations in this country is needed. Söder was happy to take the ball. “We can’t just stop in the middle of therapy,” urged the Bavarian Prime Minister. “This quick, premature cancellation will ultimately lead us to the fact that, as in other European countries, we may have to do a third lockdown in the shortest possible time.”

Vaccine Sputnik V

Illner also asked the two heads of state about the Russian vaccine “Sputnik V”, which a serious study has now confirmed to be 91 percent effective. So also an option for Germany?

“When the European medical agency says that it is reliable, then of course,” said Söder, probably referring to the European Medicines Agency EMA.

Tschentscher also relied on them, especially because they “look very closely”. Kristina Schröder also referred to the assessment of the EMA.

If it turns out positive, then you have to be open to the Russian vaccine. District Administrator Pusch joined in and unceremoniously certified: “The Russians were never bad scientists either.”

So everyone really agreed on that point.