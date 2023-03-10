The talk show HLF8 disappears from the tube. Due to disappointing results, the curtain falls on the SBS 6 program at the beginning of April after four seasons, Talpa announced on Thursday evening.

“With a motivated team, we have put an incredible amount of work ethic and energy into it HLF8 succeed in the eve of SBS 6,” says Marco Louwerens, TV director at Talpa.

“Despite adjustments to the format, the desired and necessary progress is not forthcoming and we have to conclude that the program has not managed to attract enough viewers. HLF8 was an important value in our (live) programming and has provided beautiful and high-profile moments on several occasions. I am extremely grateful to the editors, presentation and welcome, returning guests for that.”

HLF8 was shown for the first time in the summer of 2021. Initially, the program was only presented by Johnny de Mol and Hélène Hendriks was the regular substitute. De Mol put down his work at the talk show at the end of April last year because of allegations of misconduct against him. Hendriks and Leonie ter Braak then took over the presentation. Since the beginning of this year, Sam Hagens has been the main presenter. De Mol also returned for one evening a week. See also Khimki refused to pay for the transfer of Kokorin

SBS 6 will broadcast a modified evening from April 10. Long live love and A year of your life get more space and fill the gap that HLF8 leave behind.

