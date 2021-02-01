“One year of the corona pandemic – time for new perspectives?” The title of the “Anne Will” broadcast sounded seductively like taking stock and looking ahead. Suggested optimism, where there really can be no reason to do so at the moment. Because the virus mutations continue to put health systems, politics and societies under pressure.

And in this country, vaccination, of all things, is experiencing the deep fall from great hope to new problem child. In the end, the participants in the program couldn’t help but address all of this – new perspectives: nonexistent. So the simple answer to the title question was: no.

The Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU), Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD), the Leipzig virologist Corinna Pietsch, the economist Clemens Fuest, President of the Ifo Institute, and the entrepreneur Brigitte Meier, who runs a retail shop for shoes and Clothing leads.

The warning of the evening

What is the state of affairs now? That was the initial question to the virologist in the group. She explained that the British virus variant had now been reported in almost every German state.

For the most part these are still comprehensible individual cases, but no reason to relax: “About one percent of the infections are now probably caused by mutants, but the whole thing can multiply rapidly. That will roughly double every week, ”said Pietsch.

She reckons that the variants will soon dominate, which is why the overall number of infections is low.

The demand of the evening

Shopkeeper Meier was visibly impatient in search of predictability for her company, which in the past few months – the Munich-based woman reported – had done more to counter the spread of the virus than was necessary. Nevertheless, her shop has been closed for several weeks now, which she no longer wants to accept.

“I demand that we can now start slowly again with very, very clever and cautious measures,” said Meier. For her, slow means opening carefully. “But please immediately,” said Meier emphatically.

Altmaier showed understanding for this, but emphasized that the lockdown is not about individual business, but about people’s contacts in general. “If we have the patience now to ensure that the numbers drop properly,” says Altmaier, “then a perspective will become visible.”

The number of the evening

Economist Fuest brought in another argument that pointed beyond the deadlocked duel between the principle of patience and the principle of impatience. “According to studies, around 80 percent of the decline in consumer spending is due to the presence of the virus, not to the lockdown measures.”

Openings would therefore be of little help as long as the infection numbers were not significantly lower – a requirement that Fuest, as a co-signatory of the no-covid strategy, saw as a priority anyway.

He insisted on a long-term strategy to reduce the numbers, not only by means of shop closings, but also, for example, through more and more precise testing or more and better masks – which could ultimately make store openings possible again.

The charge of the evening

“That doesn’t do me any good,” responded Meier to the previous speakers. For months there have been contradicting statements from politics on the one hand, and on the other hand important questions that are still unanswered after almost a year of pandemic.

An example: “What can I actually rely on when I hear that the people who are being tested are not even asked about the professions?” She asked reproachfully. “Human children, we have had this virus in the country for twelve months now and such ridicule is not made.”

In view of the tests, Minister Altmaier was initially ignorant and referred to the pressure that the health authorities were under.

Nevertheless, one thing is certain for him: “As a business lawyer, I must also be able to tell Ms. Meier when she opens the door again and picks up the money again to make the shop chic, to invite customers back to the shop, then she must also know that it will remain open for more than four or six weeks. ”In many other European countries, things worked out differently.

The evening’s vaccination debate

With regard to vaccination orders from the EU, Fuest attested that big mistakes had been made, as the contracts with the manufacturers showed. The main mistake was that the EU wanted to be too frugal and did not provide any economic incentives to get early deliveries despite the late ordering – for example, by tiered prices depending on the delivery date.

But there is still the opportunity to act beyond the existing contracts, says Fuest: “If additional deliveries are made, then you should pay very high premiums for fast deliveries.”

Prime Minister Weil was annoyed about another development: “What I really don’t understand is when the European approval authority says that the AstraZeneca vaccine can also be used for older people, but the German vaccination commission says, no, we can’t do that. ”

Here you can listen to our WELT podcasts

The latter recommended the AstraZeneca vaccine only for 18 to 64 year olds. That could now upset the vaccination sequence in this country, according to which the elders and other particularly affected groups should currently be preferred.

“That will now have to be differentiated,” announced Weil. If AstraZeneca can only be vaccinated for people under 65, then certain groups have to be prioritized there. With the very old people, you cannot progress as quickly as you would have liked.