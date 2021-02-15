S.e since the federal and state governments extended the lockdown to March 7th a few days ago and declared a new incidence value of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants as a benchmark, Germany has been discussing proportionality. Given the more contagious virus mutations, would rapid easing be justifiable? Are far-reaching restrictions on fundamental rights still to be justified in the case of falling incidence figures?

Anne Will also debated on Sunday evening in a prominent group under the heading “Lockdown instead of a perspective plan – is there really no alternative to German pandemic policy?”

also read

In addition to Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), the party leaders of the CSU, Greens and FDP: Markus Söder, Annalena Baerbock and Christian Lindner were guests. Melanie Amann also tried to classify the debate from a journalistic perspective.

“Sometimes I was on the verge of despair and prayed in time”

Söder had apparently decided before the show to want to score points with optimism. The Bavarian Prime Minister let criticism roll off himself again and again in order to motivate emotionally with successes already achieved – especially in his state – to persevere.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

“Before Christmas I was very worried in Bavaria about how things would go from here. Sometimes I was on the verge of despair and prayed during that time, ”confessed Söder. However, within seven weeks, his country reduced the incidence from 200 to almost 50.

The measures were controversial, but they worked very well due to the willingness of the population. “If we hadn’t done anything,” Söder continued, “we would probably have had a thousand more deaths to complain about.”

“We have to open up perspectives”

In addition to Söder, Olaf Scholz also confirmed that the newly set value of 35 is above all a buffer against incalculable virus mutations. This value must then also apply, he assured. “We have to open up perspectives, that is the justified criticism,” admitted the finance minister. “We have come very far. Therefore, such a value cannot be called an opening perspective and then does not apply. ”

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

For Melanie Amann too poor an explanation. She criticized the repeatedly poor communication of politics: “After everyone had fevered for the 50, a new number has been inserted here succinctly and without any understandable language for the people, without actually saying why.”

Christian Lindner, however, lamented the lack of ideas with which politicians have tried to get the pandemic under control: “What bothers me about the debates is that we seem to be trapped in a lack of alternatives. Lockdown when danger and open when incidences have dropped. Can that be the long-term strategy? ”

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

The FDP chairman called for new methods, starting with an increased use of FFP2 masks, air filters in schools and rapid tests that were used across the board.

“Many children have not even taken place for weeks”

With this, Lindner ran open doors at Annalena Baerbock, who wanted to focus the debate above all on the well-being of children. “A lot of children have not even taken place for weeks. Twenty percent of the children in our country were no longer reached. They completely lose touch, ”complained the Greens leader and called for a child rescue fund.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

In addition, student teachers must be sent to schools to support them, improve hygiene measures and ensure that rapid tests for children are finally approved. Pragmatism is needed now.

Far too little happened in one year of Corona. Baerbock sounded like an opposition politician. The fact that the Greens co-govern in eleven federal states and are therefore largely responsible for the dilemma was elegantly avoided.

“It was not governed, but the government was a pure reaction”

Scholz assured that they were working flat out to bring simpler rapid tests for children onto the market, but for Amann it was the next big failure of politics after the disaster with the vaccine.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

“In the whole of last year we were not governed, but governing was a pure reaction. There was no long-term planning that went beyond a few weeks or months, ”the journalist criticized sharply.

The mentioned rapid tests have been used across Europe for a long time, so you no longer have to test their effectiveness. “The fact that it is not available to normal citizens, as is the case in Austria, for example, is a scandal,” said Amann.

Here you can listen to our WELT podcasts We use the player from the provider Podigee for our WELT podcasts. We need your consent so that you can see the podcast player and to interact with or display content from Podigee and other social networks. Activate social networks

At the end of the broadcast, Söder criticized Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU), who had recently warned that the Easter holiday in Germany would have to be canceled this year.

Here, too, the Prime Minister of Germany’s most popular holiday region was cautiously optimistic: “I don’t think it’s really wise to make a forecast today about what might be in six weeks,” Söder clarified. You have seen how dynamic the development has been in the past few weeks.