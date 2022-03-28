The popular proverb says: “in politics, what seems, is”. And if López Obrador speaks like a dictator, if he acts like a dictator, the conclusion is that he is a dictator.

And the most recent proof that the Mexican president speaks and acts like a dictator was seen hours before the inauguration, in Acapulco, of the Banking Convention.

As you know, the Mexican president “pulled out of his sleeve” a financial “early morning” by announcing that —hours later— the Bank of Mexico would announce an increase in interest rates of half a percentage point.

The supposed error —for which the president later attempted a ridiculous apology— is not such, since, in reality, it goes beyond the violation of the Bank of Mexico Law.

Why?

Because it was a clear and forceful message —to Mexico and to the world—, that in our country there is only one voice and that the only one who commands, says and gives his opinion is called López Obrador, the Mexican dictator.

In short, we live in the country of one man, what here and in China is called a dictator.

That is why the arrogance of the Secretary of the Treasury and of the President himself, who in the midst of an intolerable cynicism in democracy, responded challengingly with the classic expression of a street fighter: “So?”, when asked about the violation of the Bank Law Central and the Constitution itself.

And it is that if the president does not mind violating the Supreme Law and the Banxico Law; if the head of the Treasury does not care and the governor and deputy governors of the Central Bank do not care, then the conclusion is lapidary.

And what is that conclusion?

That in Mexico there is not a president, but a dictator, despite the fact that many refuse to see and believe him; despite the fact that López speaks, he thinks and acts like a dictator.

Despite the fact that the Palace violates the Constitution by ignoring the division of Powers; despite the fact that the president captured not only the Bank of Mexico, but also the Supreme Court and, above all, the Legislative Power.

Another proof that there is no longer a division of Powers in Mexico was also seen in recent days when, from the Palace, the order was sent to Morena’s deputies to carry out a shameful friendly alliance with Russia, in the midst of the illegal invasion of Ukraine.

It turns out that in San Lázaro the group of Mexican deputies Friends of Russia was created, in which all the legislators of Morena and the dean, the PRI member Augusto Gómez Villanueva, participated.

The ridiculous spectacle occurred when the Russian ambassador, Víktor Koronelli, went to San Lázaro to receive the support of the majority party in the Mexican Congress —all the deputies of Morena and his allies—, in an act ordered and prepared by the Palace and which was repudiated by many connoisseurs of international politics.

And it is that, by order of the Mexican president, the Chamber of Deputies expressed its support for the Russian invasion in Ukraine, which unleashed an unusual response from the United States ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, who also, before Mexican deputies, said that a Democracy, like the Mexican one, cannot support a tyranny that invades its neighbors.

But it was not all.

In another declaration of a strict dictatorial court, López Obrador ordered the deputies of Morena and their allies to vote as soon as possible on the electricity reform and even instructed them “not to move a comma”, which means, not only an authoritarian regression, but the beginning of a commercial war with the Mexican partners of the T-MEC.

Ambassador Ken Salazar also had to intervene in this case, asking Mexican legislators to respect the contracts signed with foreign companies when approving the electricity reform, since without trust there will be no foreign investment in Mexico.

But the signs that López is a dictator, more than the president of the Mexicans, did not end there either.

It turns out that, simultaneously with the presidential stubbornness to push his regressive electrical reform, the minister of the Supreme Court, Loretta Ortiz, also urged the federal deputies to approve said reform, which confirms that the president of the factory has the highest Constitutional Court.

Worse yet, given the intolerable interference of Minister Loretta Ortiz, deputies from the PRI, PAN and PRD asked the president of the Supreme Court, Arturo Zaldívar, that the aforementioned minister be excused from participating in everything related to the electricity industry, since that incurs a conflict of interest.

But the jewel in the crown of López Obrador’s dictatorial impulses was seen when the president himself led a campaign of slander and defamation against a group of “famous” who, in turn, had spread a campaign against the Mayan Train.

The “celebrities” produced and broadcast a video in which they express their rejection of the ecocide that the construction of the president’s “little train” means and call for the defense of the jungle, water and land.

And as you know, López Obrador called the “famous” corrupt, conservative and sellouts, despite the fact that it is not only a legitimate demonstration, but a legal and authentic one, with no other motive than that of preserving natural resources.

It became clear, once again, that for the dictator López Obrador, anyone who thinks differently, with their own head and who dares to disagree with López’s opinion or contradict “the beloved leader” is a traitor to his cause.

