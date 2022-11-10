The interest of Italians in health issues is growing, indeed doubling. Thanks to the pandemic, the search for information on diseases and well-being has passed from 42% in 2016 to 85% in 2022but there are updated data that show an evolution of the phenomenon.

Next to the already known dr. Googleon which symptoms and diseases have been typed for decades, the phenomenon of social media and med-influencers explodes. How do Italians orient themselves between the web and social networks, what needs do the algorithms respond to and how to distinguish a ‘fake’ news from a reliable one?

The Talk ‘is dedicated to these themesDr. Google and the others: how Italians get informed‘in which they participate:

– Fabrizio Angelini, Ceo Sensemakers and ComScore Italiaexpert in media analysis and interpretation of audience behavior and profile data.

– Tonino Aceti, Founder and president of Salutequitàalways alongside the citizen-patient associations in the protection of health law and attentive observer of the medical phenomenon and scientific dissemination.

The live stream of the Talk for Health will be broadcast Wednesday 21 November at 5.00 pm on facebook profile Allies for healthon the web channels of AdnKronos, on the YouTube profile AdnKronos come on LinkedIn Novartis Italy.