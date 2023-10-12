Rome – He left his dancing shoes at “Dancing with the Stars”, which he won in the last edition, to put back on the clothes of in-depth analysis, learned during years of school Michele Santoro first and of “Agorà” on Raitre then, even if For Luisella Costamagna who will debut on Raidue from Monday 16 October with “Tango” in the late evening, lightness can easily be combined with current affairs. «In Dancing I was able to wear the wig that I would have already wanted to wear in Agorà – confesses the journalist – This does not mean that I want to go and host the variety show for which I have great respect and I would not consider it a diminutio, but “Tango” wants to be a I tell the story with different rhythms and with the right lightness, I would like to “populate” politics.”

Between talk, face to face, investigations, insights, the irony of regular guests Francesco Pannofino and Saverio Raimondo, Luisella Costamagna aims to rediscover a vaguely lost identity. «I realized that I left “Santoriana” fatherhood and entered “Carlucciana” motherhood, now it seems that I haven’t had a career and a story of my own – she claims – Now I should just dance because I did “Dancing with the Stars ”’? That program brought out some strings in me that were already there and that the public perhaps didn’t know, I had fun doing it, but it’s like going to a club where you dance, from which you then leave and go back to doing the own profession.”

Airing late at night on Raidue, “Tango” will inevitably be disconnected from current events, but will focus on a topic to delve deeper into it. «The program will have a weekly in-depth slant – underlines Costamagna – Which means choosing a theme and examining it in depth, because we arrive at the end of a day in which current events have already been examined from morning to eight. Besides, we don’t even go live.” Share objectives? “I’m aiming for one percent, to go above zero and avoid being beaten.”