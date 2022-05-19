Sometimes you hardly know a person, but football comes up in the conversation and, suddenly, you feel like you’ve known them all your life. Because there are people who you would not ask about their work, but of course you would ask if a player deserves the title, and in those improvised sanhedrins a completely intimate trust is forged. All the times I met the writer Sunday Villar we talk about Celtic, without exception. The last time, last December, gathered in a Galician country house to resolve the verdict of a literary prize, as in a novel by Christie Agathawe talk about Javier Mateof the Chacho Coudet, we review the quarry and assess the state of the stadium works. The Celta was the vehicle with which to drive comfortably towards shared passions.

Leo Caldasthe laconic inspector of a police station in Vigo The protagonist of Domingo Villar’s novels is not, however, a soccer fan. In his novels he does not move to balaídosno pity for the surroundings of Castrelos After a defeat, he doesn’t even wear scarves when it’s time to celebrate. I have always suspected that Leo Caldas was not written as an irremediable Celtist because from Balaídos one cannot see the sea, only the seagulls, and in all the novels of villar the sea is one more protagonist, perhaps the greatest. The sea, the smell left by the low tide, the Estuary observed from the other side, “from where the punts are seen like a squadron of warships”.

Domingo Villar belonged to that quarry of writers who did not make football the center of their writing, but whose hobby has always been present, such as Irvine Welsh either Martin Amis. british writer julian barnes he once wrote that being a lifelong Leicester fan meant “decades spent between faint hope and exhausting disappointment”. I guess he even celebrated the title of premier league of his team in 2016. I read Domingo Villar in an interview saying that his idea of ​​happiness was to be in the stands with his children the day Celta won the Cup or the League. Domingo Villar passed away last Wednesday, in an unexpected and devastating way, with too much happiness pending.