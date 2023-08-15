“On Tuesday, the Russian armed forces prevented an attempt by a group of Ukrainian saboteurs to cross the border into the Russian region of Bryansk,” Alexander Bogomaz said in a message on the “Telegram” application.

He pointed out that the attempted incursion took place near the town of Bryansk in Korkovichi.

He continued, “There are no casualties, but the agricultural project there was damaged.”

Reuters could not verify this claim.