Vinicius Junior, 20 years old, is a talisman for Madrid. Despite being perennially discussed by a part of the fans and critics, although its unconditional followers have also grown more and more, the numbers of the young Brazilian star speak for him. Zidane has been slow to assume it, but since he has granted him the title, his team has done quite well with Vini on the field. It is true that Hazard’s continued streak of injuries has favored him, given that for Zizou the Belgian is still non-negotiable.

But as with Eden it has hardly been possible to count on throughout the course, the French coach has ended up surrendered to that vertigo, direct and explosive football of Vini that causes so many defensive imbalances in rivals. But, in addition, there is a numerical and statistical question that plays in favor of the continuity of the carioca in the starting eleven.

Of the last eleven official matches that Madrid have played, Vini has started eight and substituted three. Do you know what happened? Well, in his eight starts, all the games have been victorious. And in his three substitutions he never won: two draws and one loss. Zidane has taken note of this, because it shows that Vinicius has a disruptive effect on the offensive game of the team from which Benzema is taking advantage, which is increasingly connecting more and better with him, exposing Rodrygo and Asensio, who have not been unbalancing or decisive when they have had the opportunity to leave from the beginning.

Vinicius’s last 11 matches Date Game Competition Result Minutes 20-mar Celta-Real Madrid League (1-3) 90 ‘ 16-mar R. Madrid-Atalanta Champions (3-1) 69 ‘ 13-mar R. Madrid-Elche League (2-1) 75 ‘ 07-mar Atl. Madrid-R. Madrid League (1-1) 30 ‘ 01-mar R. Madrid-R. Society League (1-1) 29 ‘ Feb 24 Atalanta-R. Madrid Champions 0-1 57 ‘ Feb 20 Valladolid-R. Madrid League 0-1 66 ‘ Feb 14 R. Madrid-Valencia League 2-0 90 ‘ 09-Feb R. Madrid-Getafe League 2-0 90 ‘ 06-Feb Huesca-R. Madrid League (1-2) 78 ‘ Jan 30 R. Madrid-Levante League (1-2) 30 ‘

That winning streak of Vini translates into six starts in the League, all of which ended with triumphs (against Huesca, Getafe, Valencia, Valladolid, Elche and Celta), To which must be added his two titles in the Champions League against Atalanta, settled with victories and that Maradonian play in Valdebebas against the Italians that would have raised him if the ball came in. UEFA hung up on Twitter his spectacular play and put: “Vinicius Junior dribbling”, adding a bonfire of ‘on fire’.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of March 26, 2021

Nevertheless, when he was a substitute against Levante the team lost 1-2 (Vini played only the last 30 minutes), and he also had just half an hour in the draws against Real Sociedad (1-1) at Di Stéfano and in the Wanda derby with Atleti del Cholo (1-1). Conclusion, much better Vinicius than ‘initius’. Numbers sing.