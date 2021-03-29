The confrontation between Armenians and Azeris was almost forgotten by the world. In Talish, a border town in Nagorno Karabakh, two children are playing while a few meters away the fighting is brewing. This village, which has always been on the front lines, recorded the highest number of deaths when the conflict broke out in 2016. A tale of two children in war.

January 2020 and in Talish the silence of war reigns, which, without the stridency of the bombings, could be disguised as peace.

Samuel and Avo play among the ruins of a half-destroyed building, what remains of their school. In the classroom, in the middle of a pile of papers, stones are thrown through the holes where there were once windows. At 10 years old, they recognize conflict as one more element of life:

– Samuel: “When you were shooting in the war, were you afraid?”

– Avo: “No, I was laughing”

Avo’s father, the town’s mayor, persuades neighbors to return and rebuild their home where their ancestors are buried. For its part, the government offers families new houses and tax benefits. Although they are aware that the conflict has not ended, there is no other place they want to go: “The town must be inhabited, the enemy must know that the inhabitants left their town for a time, but they have not abandoned it (… ) Azerbaijan has to understand that they cannot take this land from us ”.

On September 28, 2020, Azerbaijan attacks with the support of Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Turkey. War breaks out again with phosphorous bombs and kamikaze drones, prohibited by International Law. Women and children flee where they can while men go to the front. Among them is Samuel’s father.

The two friends, Avo and Samuel, separate in exile. Their families live once again the uncertainty of having forcibly left their land: the animals, their belongings and that half-month peace.

The Azerbaijani flag enters Talish. They destroy everything. The Armenian soldiers resisted what they could, but on November 9, 2020, the prime minister signs a ceasefire agreement and the weapons are silent. Samuel notes: “I want to go back to Talish, I was born there and I must die there too”, but that hope is fading every day for him and tens of thousands of refugees.