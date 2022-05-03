Total gratitude is what you feel Talina Fernandez 77 years old with Ana Bárbara, 51, because as some may already know, the famous one is in Mexico City to promote her concert in Mexico City, that is why she went to the Sale el Sol program, where she was seen very happy to be in the morning.

But things got very sentimental after Talina Fernández gave her a small, more personal interview where she talked about more intimate family moments, including how the relationship between the two is, because when Mariana Levy died, the grupera singer took over her grandchildren, who moved in with her, this after marrying José María Fernández El Pirru, who did not allow minors to live with their grandmother.

That is why in the middle of the interview and outside the questions that Talina Fernández asked her, she thanked her for having allowed her to live with her grandchildren, for which Ana Bárbara broke down in tears upon hearing the words of the Mexican driver, who at that time had detected a brain tumor.

My love, I can tell who you were for my grandchildren when Pirru wouldn’t let me see them the way you helped me with a tumor on my head on the beach trying to see my grandchildren Pirru wouldn’t let me in and Ana Bárbara sent me an ice-cold coke I was I recently had surgery, you propitiated everything so that I could see them”, said Talina Fernández in the interview.

And it is not surprising that the Lady of Good Saying is grateful to the grupera, because her fear was that the minors would be left homeless, because she really did not know what was going to happen to them, for which the interpreter of Bandido always tried to that they coexist

It should be mentioned that Ana Bárbara has long ended her relationship with Pirru, with whom she had a son, but currently she is happy with her now fiancé Angél Muñoz with whom she is very happy and she shows it every time she can on her social networks.