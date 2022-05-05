Mexico.- Without a doubt, for love there is no age, and a clear example of this is the Mexican actress Talina Fernandezwho At 77 years old, she has found love in Mr. José Manuel80 years old, with whom he is enjoying his courtship.

since four months, the couple has enjoyed their courtshiprecently the actress was surprised to reveal that her boyfriend gave her a promise ring, which generated different reactions among her followers and her family.

During a recent meeting with the media, the host also spoke about her romance and how her family has taken it, highlighting that her granddaughter, María Levy, is the one who is most excited about her, her boyfriend and what is coming for both She has even become her personal photographer.

“Mary is crazy about José, but crazy, it’s more, on Sunday we’re going to eat. What happens is that both my children and Maria understand that he and I take care of each other,” said the 77-year-old actress.

Talina Fernández tells how her family has reacted to her new romance

The relationship between Talina Fernández and José Manuel is going from strength to strength, so much so that, a few days ago, the couple decided to start living together. According to Mariana Levy’s mother, she has found a respectful, educated man who has details with her that can no longer be seen today.

“We live together Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the certainty that you found someone who tells you the truth, who is not going to cheat on you, who is respectful, who has manners, just like those who taught you your grandparents, who is fine, decent, educated, opens the car door for me, I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Finally, he sent a message to all his followers where he assures that it is never too late to find love, the only thing he asks of them is that they “do not give up”, because at any age it can come to them and stronger than ever.

