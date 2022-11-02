Catalina María del Sagrado Corazón Fernández-Veró Vela, better known as Talina Fernandez, “the lady of the good saying”has a recognized career as a television host, journalist and TV producer. For 46 years he was working for TelevisaIt even pioneered the merger between Channel 8 and Telesistema Mexicano, which resulted in the emergence of the television station founded by Mexican businessman Emilio Azcárraga Milmo in 1973.

In a recent interview for the Multimedios show “Chismorreo”, Talina Fernandez78 years old and originally from Mexico City, lashed out against Televisabecause after several decades working in the company, they ran it from one moment to another and without liquidation.

This he made known, by mentioning that his son, producer and film director Coco Levy, was also fired from the companyafter the Mexican actress Danna Ponce sued him for alleged sexual abuse.

I know that Televisa, my home for so many years, ran it, after 40 years of work, without liquidating it, from now on I no longer have any (relationship), they did not liquidate me either and I worked for Televisa for 46 years, ‘ and now you’re going to Tijuana’, ‘and now you produce a game show for me’, ‘and now’, ‘and now’, I was at the foot of the canyon.

A few weeks ago, Coco Levy was linked to the process for the alleged sexual abuse against Danna Ponce. A judge determined that there were not enough aggravating factors to be sent to prison, so he was granted provisional release.

Regarding this situation that his son is going through, in the aforementioned program, he reiterated his belief in his innocence.

“The girl who accused him, I think she accused him of grabbing ‘the pork rinds’, and I don’t know if she wanted to become famous, if she wanted money, if the pseudo-feminists told her: ‘yes, sue him, sue him’, because there is a situation of revenge on women who are presumed to be feminists who are not doing it right, who are not doing it based on the truth, who are taking advantage of it to take revenge,” she said. the mother of the late actress Mariana Levy. “I trust justice, I trust truth, and I trust my son’s values.”