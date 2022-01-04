Home page politics

divide

In Afghanistan, the ruling Islamist Taliban have again imposed strict regulations – and have now asked fashion stores in the west of the country to behead mannequins. © Sayed Aqa Saeedi / dpa

The Taliban impose further strict rules in Afghanistan, which they base on Islam. This time it hits the mannequins.

Herat – In Afghanistan, the ruling Islamist Taliban have once again imposed strict regulations and have now asked fashion stores in the west of the country to behead mannequins.

These are idols and therefore un-Islamic, said Asisul Rahman, a provincial representative of the newly created Ministry for the Preservation of Virtue, the German Press Agency on Tuesday. “They must be disposed of,” Rahman explained. Initially, however, it should suffice that the mannequins are beheaded.

Objection from the Chamber of Commerce

The head of the competent chamber of commerce in Herat province, Abdul Wadud Faissada, complained about the new instruction. The shopkeepers would have spent a lot of money on the mannequins. The economy in Afghanistan is in free fall and millions of people in the country are starving. The models are also not idols, but are set up to display clothing. “You can find it in shops in all Islamic countries,” says Faissada. Meanwhile, videos were circulating on social media showing the heads of mannequins being sawed off.

more on the subject The number of Covid-19 intensive care patients is approaching the threshold Homeless help: “Of course we are there” No more rice, not a drop of oil: the hunger crisis in Afghanistan

In the past few weeks, the Taliban had already issued ever stricter regulations for public life. Most recently, for example, drivers were instructed not to play music in the vehicle. In addition, women should not be allowed to travel more than 45 miles (about 72 kilometers) without a male companion. Most secondary schools for girls are still closed. In many cases women can no longer go back to their jobs. Many have fled the country since the Islamists came to power in August 2021. dpa