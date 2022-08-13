





In Kabul, Taliban forces fire warning shots and physically attack Afghan women who participated in a peaceful act in favor of restoring their rights – heavily restricted since the group returned to power. and rare of women in Kabul, in favor of restoring the rights won by them under the previous Western-backed government in Afghanistan.

The group of about 40 women held their first demonstration in months in the Afghan capital, chanting slogans with demands such as “food, work and freedom”.

They referred to the severe hunger crisis that has affected Afghanistan since the Taliban regained control of the country in August of last year, as well as restrictions on access to work, education and free movement reimposed on women.

“Justice, justice. We are fed up with ignorance,” chanted the protesters, many of them disobeying the Taliban order to cover their faces with veils.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed Taliban forces firing warning shots and physically assaulting women in order to disperse the protest, which took place in the heart of the city near the Ministry of Education building.

One of the videos even showed a small group of women being cornered by troops in an enclosed space. Some were attacked by the Taliban with the butt of their rifles.

DW correspondent Sandra Petersmann shared another video in which the sound of gunfire could be heard as the women fled.

“Unfortunately, the Taliban from the intelligence service came and shot in the air,” said Zholia Parsi, one of the organizers of the march. “They dispersed the girls, tore up our posters and confiscated many girls’ cell phones.”

stabbed rights

The Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15, 2021, hours after the last US troops withdrew and the democratically elected Afghan government collapsed.

This time, the Islamists promised a milder version of the hardline Islamic regime that characterized their first command of Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001.

But the promise has not been kept, particularly with regard to women’s rights. Many restrictions on Afghan women’s freedom were reimposed by the group.

Tens of thousands of girls were barred from attending school, while women were barred from returning to many public service jobs.

Afghan women have also been banned from taking long journeys alone and are only allowed to visit public gardens and parks in the Afghan capital on days separate from men.

In May, women were required to fully cover themselves in public, including their faces – ideally with a full-length burqa.

The United Nations and human rights organizations have repeatedly condemned the Taliban, and no country has recognized their de facto regime.

After the Taliban returned to power last year, the United States and the European Union (EU) imposed severe sanctions on Afghanistan.

The punitive measures, together with the country’s ruined international standing, caused a deep economic crisis that led the population to a severe shortage of food and medicine.

ek (DW, AFP, DPA)







